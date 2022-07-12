Body art like tattoo and piercing has been quite a trend in popular culture across the world. People either get inked as a means to establish their own identity or to flaunt the design that they like. And of course, the one that they believe they are most connected to. While most desis adapt westernised art for tattoos, firangis have an obsession with Hindi and Sanskrit inks.

We have curated a list of 15 Hollywood celebrities who sport Indian text/symbol/figures or any desi designs on their skin.

1. A Henna tattoo on Rihanna's hand

Hollywood pop singer Rihanna loves getting inked. She has several tattoos on her body from head to toe. Amongst all other tattoos, Rihanna's Henna tattoo (a mehendi design) on her hand is beautiful AF. The singer also sports a Sanskrit shlok from Bhagwat Gita, a holy book, on the right side of her waist, just above the hip bone.

2. Russell Brand's Anuugacchati Pravaha tattoo on his bicep

Stand-up comedian Russell Brand also has a Sanskrit tattoo. Brand's tattoo on his bicep reads, 'Anuugacchati Pravaha', which roughly means 'go with the flow'. So cool, right?

3. Katy Perry has the same tattoo on her bicep

Just like her former husband Russell Brand, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who is best known for her track, Roar, also got inked with similar Sanskrit text, 'Anuugacchati Pravaha'. That too at the same place as of Brand. Boy, they definitely believed in going with the flow as the former couple has moved on.

4. Jessica Alba's padma tattoo

The font that you see on American actress Jessica Alba's wrist reads, 'padma' in Sanskrit. For the ones who don't know, it means lotus. According to the Hindu mythology, a lotus is the symbol of Goddess Lakshmi or Goddess Of Wealth. Indeed, we say.

5. Venessa Hudgens' 'Om' tattoo on her fingers

High School Musical actress Venessa Hudgens must have spent hours in deciding how she wants her tattoo to look like. Hudgens' tattoo on her fingers is quite intriguing cos of the way it has been inked. When she joins her hand together (imagine, namastey pose) 'Om' gets formed. Look here.

6. Adam Levine's 'Tapas' tattoo on his chest

Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of famous band, Maroon 5, is an avid yoga practitioner. Amongst all the tattoos on his torso, one of them is in Hindi which reads, 'tapas'. Levine once got candid about his tattoo saying, "A few years ago I fell in love with yoga. The word ‘tapas’ stands for fire and passion. This keeps me connected to something that changed my life," he said in an interview, Time reported.

7. Miley Cyrus' 'Om' tattoo on her wrist

Just like Venessa Hudgens, Hollywood pop singer-actress Miley Cyrus is also a fan of 'Om' symbol. Cyrus got it inked on her wrist. Tiny and cute. isn't it?

8. Angelina Jolie's Buddist spell tattoo on her shoulder

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's tattoo on the back of her shoulder is reportedly a Buddhist spell which she dedicated to her adopted son Maddox. According to Hello Magazine, it suggests, "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Apsara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."

9. David Beckham's Victoria tattoo on his forearm

Just like Saif Ali Khan declared his love for Kareena Kapoor through his forearm tattoo, English former professional footballer David Beckham also got inked like that. Beckham sports a tattoo on his forearm dedicated to his wife Victoria Beckham, which reads as 'Victoria' in Hindi language. Reportedly, there were talks about the wrong spelling of the name but the sportsman chose to keep it as it is.

10. Brittany Snow's Abhay tattoo on her ankle

American actress Britanny Snow, who has starred in films like Pitch Perfect 3 and The Vicious Kind, has a Hindi tattoo on her right ankle. It reads as 'Abhay' which means fearless. Simple yet chic, isn't it?

11. Kimberly Wyatt's 'Loka Samastha...' tattoo on her neck

American singer Kimberly Wyatt, who was once a member of band, The Pussycat Dolls, flaunts a tattoo in Sanskrit on the back of her neck. It reads, 'Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu'. The phrase translates to 'let all the people in the world be happy.' The line is phonetically written in English language though.

12. Alyssa Milano's 'Om' tattoo on her neck

Just like Miley Cyrus and Venessa Hudgens, American actress Alyssa Milano, best known for sitcom, Who's The Boss? also sports a tattoo of 'Om' symbol on her body. Milano has it below the nape of her neck.

13. Maria Sharapova's Jeet tattoo on the neck

Famous tennis star Maria Sharapova is also a fan of Indian tattoo. Sharapova has 'Jeet' written in Hindi on her neck at the back. Jeet translates as 'win' in English language. Perfect tattoo for motivation, isn't it?

14. Theo Walcott's Om Namah Shivay tattoo on his back

Arsenal star Theo Walcott seems like a believer of Lord Shiva. Walcott sports a Sanskrit tattoo of 'Om Namah Shivay' on his body. The tattoo is placed vertically at the centre of his back.

15. Gillian Anderson's yoga tattoo on her wrist

The X Files actress Gillian Anderson also has an Indian tattoo on her wrist, however, it got wrong. Anderson's tattoo was supposed to be in Sanskrit, but it is now a message in Hindi language, IMDB says. "I still think it represents one of the eight limbs of yoga and is about right lines and right action," she said on a TV show.

Going by the list, we can surely say that Hollywood has been obsessed with Indian tattoos. Which one are you planning to get inked?