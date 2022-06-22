Shah Rukh Khan's supremacy is a global phenomenon. He doesn't just rule the hearts of Indians across the world, but, of everyone, everywhere!

Which is why it's not surprising that the actor has been at the receiving end of so many praises by some of Hollywood's most notable celebs as well.

Hence, here is a list of Hollywood celebs who have expressed just how impressive Shah Rukh Khan is to them. Read on:

1. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman pretty much called Shah Rukh Khan God once. And when he was asked who, apart from him, would play Wolverine well, the actor named Shah Rukh Khan. He's also said that he needs to take dance lessons from him!

2. Daniel Radcliffe

Back in 2013, Daniel Radcliffe talked about how the songs in Bollywood films are super cool. And in the same interview, he discussed how highly he thinks of SRK, as well.

Shah Rukh Khan is really famous in Britain and I’m really fond of him. He is definitely an epitome of style and class!

- Daniel Radcliffe told DNA

3. Kristen Stewart

Actor Kristen Stewart once talked about wanting to do both Bollywood and Hollywood films with Shah Rukh Khan. She was also all praises for how he is one of the best romantic heroes of our film industry.

I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan who is an epitome of romance in Bollywood... Not just Hollywood, I'd love to work with him in Bollywood movies too and for that, I am also looking forward to learning Hindi... I've seen the promos for Ra.One which are very impressive... He is truly an inspiration.

- Kristen Stewart during a press conference

4. Zayn Malik

British singer Zayn Malik apparently loves Devdas. And after he met Shah Rukh Khan in 2015, at the Asian Awards, he was taken aback by his humbleness, too.

Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?

- Zayn Malik told Elle India

5. Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz has also mentioned her love for Indian cinema and how keen she is to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

I am a great fan of Indian cinema and I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

- Penelope Cruz told DNA

6. James Cameron

In interview, filmmaker of legendary films such as Titanic, Avatar and Terminator, James Cameron said he'd happily sign Shah Rukh Khan in his film if in return, he signs a poster of My Name Is Khan.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

There was once talk of SRK doing a film with Leonardo DiCaprio, though the project didn't quite pan out, he did say that working with Shah Rukh Khan would only make him more popular!

This is literal proof of how legendary Shah Rukh Khan is, and how well respected he is in the film community.