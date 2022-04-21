There is just something addictive about reality shows. The drama is mostly on an all time high, and things can get pretty juicy when contestants decide to get romantically involved.

But along with all this, comes the boredom of watching scripted plotlines as well! Which is why it's great when we get to see some honest moments on our favourite reality TV shows.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Readers' discretion advised.

So, read on to know more about some of the most honest moments we've witnessed on reality TV.

1. When Muskan Jattana talked about her sexuality on Bigg Boss.

In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT, fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal asked Muskan Jattana about her sexual orientation and she revealed that she is bisexual.

2. When Karanvir Bohra admitted that he's battling massive debt.

On Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra revealed that he has been in debt since 2015 and has been working only to pay it all off.

3. When Eijaz Khan talked about being molested.

On Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan shared that he was molested as a child and his therapist was the only person who knew about this until now.

4. When Rubina Dilaik revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were close to getting divorced.

The actor said that the two had agreed on giving their relationship time before making a final call, and that entering Bigg Boss pretty much saved their marriage.

5. When in Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, Aswin Vijay talked about going through sexual abuse.

The magician talked about the financial struggles he grew up with and how he was sexually abused by his hostel mates at the age of 17.

6. When Mandana Karimi talked about being disowned by her family on Lock Upp.

Iranian actor and model Mandana Karimi spoke about being disowned by her and her mother's family because of her profession.

7. When Devoleena Bhattacharjee talked about her mother's mental health.

In a sad moment, Devoleena Bhattacharjee admitted that her mother once thought that she would send her to the mental asylum, when she only wanted to take her on a vacation.

8. When Nisha Rawal opened up about her abusive marriage on Lock Upp.

Actor Nisha Rawal opened up about her estranged husband cheating on her and physically abusing her as well.

9. When Arti Singh talked about being molested.

On Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh revealed that she was molested when she was 13 years old.

10. When Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami talked about having to abort their child.

On the reality show Smart Jodi, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami revealed that there was a time when they were very financially unstable, and so decided to terminate the pregnancy.

11. When on Lock Upp, Anjali Arora talked about how she spent time with a Russian man, in exchange for money.

Contestant Anjali Arora admitted to partying with a man while on a trip to Russia, in exchange for ₹2.7K.

Moments of honesty are always refreshing to see.