HBO has released another teaser trailer for Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon is finally here!

The prequel is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of the decline of the Targaryen dynasty. It stars Rhys Ifans, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, and Matt Smith in pivotal roles.

The show is set during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, while Prince Daemon awaits his turn to ascend to the throne. Meanwhile, their sister, Princess Rhaenyra also eyes the Iron Throne. This eventually leads to the Targaryen civil war, which fans of the book know as the Dance of Dragons.

This teaser also gave us a brief look at some of the other great houses- the Starks and the Baratheons. Although not much has been revealed about them, they are expected to play a pivotal role in the story.

You can watch the teaser here:

House of the Dragon is set to stream on HBO on the 21st of August, 2022.