After the record-breaking TV series Game Of Thrones S8 gave us a finale in 2019, fans didn't have a purpose to exist (especially after that ending). However, here's good news for self-proclaimed members of House Targaryen.

HBO has unveiled the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon which will take you 200 years before the events of GoT. The series navigates King Viserys I’s (of House Targaryen) reign and the quest for the Iron Throne.

The civil war that breaks out as the Targaryen heirs Rhaenyra and Aegon II compete for the kingdom and their father's succession is depicted in the trailer. Will the populace accept a woman as their ruler? This is another barrier that Rhaenyra must overcome.

You will hear dragons screaming once again after a long hiatus. There is also a potential peek of the Blood Wyrm or the powerful Caraxes, which Prince Aemon and later Prince Daemon Targaryen rode.

Along with others, the show stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (the Sea Snake).

The show is slated to release in India on 22 Aug, 2022 only on Disney+ Hotstar.