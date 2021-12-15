By now we know, our Bollywood celebrities don't just earn from movies but social media, and private events too. Now, that's what we call a perfect passive income.

Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and many other celebs charge a whopping price to host or judge a reality show. Safe to say, even if these celebs don't do movies they can still earn well.

Here's how much Bollywood celebrities are paid for judging and hosting a reality show.

1. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: ₹14 Crore for 1 season of Super Dancer.

Shilpa Shetty has been judging shows for quite some time now. With her extraordinary personality and dance skills, she has judged Nach Baliye, Zara Nach Ke Dikha, and Super Dancer. As per reports, Shilpa Shetty earned 14 crores for one season of the show Super Dancer.

2. Madhuri Dixit: ₹1 Crore per episode of Nach Baliye.

The dancing queen of her time, Madhuri Dixit, sure has that eye to judge dance performances. Dhak-dhak girl has judged shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Deewane. Madhuri charges Rs 1 crore per episode for the show.

3. Karan Johar: ₹ 10 Crore for each season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Besides launching talents in Bollywood & hosting Koffee with Karan, we have seen him judging reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Big Boss (OTT). Karan charged Rs 10 Crores for every season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. According to his latest Instagram post is all set to judge a new reality show Hunarbaaz desh ki shaan.

4. Amitabh Bachchan: ₹ 3.5 Crore per episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The legendary star, Amitabh Bachchan has badged many endorsements over the years. For years now, the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by him. While the amount Big B charges is only growing. In season 1 he took home Rs 25 Lakhs per episode which increased by Rs 3.5 Crore per episode by Season 11.

5. Salman Khan: ₹ 8.5 Crore per episode of Big Boss.

We cannot imagine Big Boss without Salman Khan. He made the show what it is today. Though Karan Johar hosted the Big Boss OTT, but hey, no one could replace Salman Khan. As per reports, he charged Rs 6.5 crore per episode in the beginning, which later increased to Rs 8.5 crore, and his total remuneration for the show was 200 crores.

6. Malaika Arora: ₹ 1 crore per season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Besides luring us with her fabulous personality, Malaika has judged India's Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is presently the judge of India's Best Dancer. Malaika charged Rs 1 Crore per season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she is charging Rs 8.5 lakh per episode for India's Best Dancer.

7. Hrithik Roshan: ₹ 112 crore for one season of Just Dance.

Who else could judge a dance show better? Hrithik is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. He judged a reality show called Just Dance. Hrithik charged Rs 112 crore to judge one season.

8. Anurag Basu: ₹ 7 crore for judging Super Dancer.

One of my favourite Directors in Bollywood is also a judge for a dance show called Super Dancer on Sony Entertainment. Anurag Basu charges Rs 7 crore for judging the show.

8. Archana Puran Singh: ₹ 2 crore per season of Comedy Circus.

Miss Braganza aka Archana Puran Singh has judged & hosted shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Comedy circus. She has presently taken the guest seat of The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana earned Rs 2 crore for every season of Comedy Circus, she charges Rs 10 lakhs per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show.

9. Shahid Kapoor: ₹ 1.75 crores per episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Shahid surprised us when he decided to judge a reality show. He was the judge for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015 and earned Rs 1.75 crores per episode.

10. Jacqueline Fernandez: ₹ 1.25 crores per episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Adding on to the parade of Bollywood celebs, Jacqueline has also judged Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was the judge for the ninth season and charged 1.25 crores per episode.

11. Sonakshi Sinha: ₹ 1 crore per episode of Nach Baliye.

Yep, Sonakshi Sinha has also judged reality shows. She appeared as a judge for Nach Baliye 8 and charged 1 crore per episode!

12. Raveena Tandon: ₹ 1.25 crores per episode of Shine Of India.

Raveena is praised for her new Netflix series Aranyak. Besides that, she has judged shows like Nach Baliye, Shine Of India. Raveena charged 1.25 crores per episode for Shine Of India.

