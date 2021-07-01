There's no denying that human nature is naturally curious to an unhealthy degree. Our neighbours want to know who that girl is, our NRI relatives want to know our board results, and everyone wants to know how much money Indian influencers make. It's like the holy grail of curious questions. It's that chul. So without further ado, here's the tea.

1. Sakshi Shivdasani

At around the 2 minute mark in this video, the creator of the notorious 'so the boy I'm talkin to' mentions that her overall income in 2020 was around Rs 15 to 20 lakh.

2. Flying Beast

Gaurav Taneja, otherwise known as Flying Beast to those who follow his YouTube channel, stated that he makes around Rs 1.4 lakhs a month through his videos. You can watch him talk about it at around the 5:27 minute mark.

3. Garima's Good Life

Garima Goel, who makes feel-good vlogs about her day-today experiences, stated at around the 2:40 minute mark in this video that she makes a little over Rs 1 lakh per vlog.

4. Carryminati

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati, arguably the biggest YouTuber in India, makes around Rs 10 lakhs a month from YouTube ad views alone. If you include superchats and sponsors, that amount goes up to Rs 15 - over 25 lakh a month.

5. Bhuvan Bam

In this interview, Bhuvan Bam revealed at around 10:40 minutes that his salary has jumped from Rs 5000 a month to over Rs 1 crore per annum. This is through a mix of YouTube earning, brands, sponsors and the like.

6. Mumbiker Nikhil

This popular vlogger creates around 21 videos every month, and in this video, he's stated at the 3:40 minute mark that he once made Rs 15 lakh from YouTube alone. Including brand work, he makes around Rs 15 - 20 lakhs a month.

7. Kritika Khurana

The vlogger, model and influencer has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and counting. In this video, she states that she makes around Rs 90,000 per sponsored post on Instagram, and Rs 1 - 3 lakh per video. You can watch her talk about it at the 2:15 minute mark.

Those are some pretty large numbers!