Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a popular show for a decade now. Though it has its own set of problems, we have a separate fan base who enjoy the show.

Over the years, the star cast of the show has remained constant, but many have also stepped out. We decided to take a look at how much the residents of Gokuldham society earn from the show.

1. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

The popular character of Jethalal is famous among us for memes. But did you know? He's among the highest-paid actors in the show.

2. Disha Vakani aka Dayaben charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

We know Dayaben's character is the heart of the show and the chemistry between Jethalal and Dayaben is one of the reasons for its popularity.

3. Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Shailesh has played the titular role of Tarak Mehta for a long time now. The actor is also a poet, comedian, and writer.

4. Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji charges Rs 35,000 - 50,000 per episode.

Munmun Dutta essays the role of Babita Iyer in the show. We see how Jethalal is fond of Babitaji, but she's already married to Krishnan Subramanian Iyer.

5. Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatma Ram Bhide charges Rs 80,000 per episode.

The ekmev secretary of Gokuldham society reportedly charges Rs 80,000 per episode. Aatma Ram Bhide is featured as a tuition teacher and the proud secretary of society.

5. Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal charges Rs 70,000 - 80,000 per episode.

Did you know? Amit Bhatt who essays the role of Jethalal's father is much younger in real life. He charges Rs 70,000 - 80,000 per episode.

6. Shyam Pathak aka Popat Lal charges Rs 60,000 per episode.

Popat Lal's "Mai reporter hun tumari duniya hiladunga", "Cancel…Cancel…Cancel" has been constant in the show. He charges Rs 60,000 per episode.

7. Tanuj Mahashabde aka Krishnan Iyer charges Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000 per episode.

Tanuj Mahashabde plays the role of a scientist in the show and is married to Babita Iyer. Reportedly, the actor charges Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000 per episode.

8. Raj Anadkat aka Tappu charges Rs 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 per episode.

Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu, in the show. As per reports, Raj Anadkat charges Rs 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 per episode.

The Tapu sena of the show takes home around 8K to 10K per episode.

Read: From Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh, Here's How Much The Kapil Sharma Show's Cast Is Paid.