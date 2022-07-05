Bollywood sees actors come and go, but some of them mean to stay, to make a mark for themselves and grow in the industry. And for that, they put in extremely hard work. To have a look at how some of the most famous faces in Bollywood have grown, in both their skills and paycheck, we look at how much they were paid in their debut movie vs how much are they paid now.

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan debuted in Bollywood, with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi, in 1988. For this small role, he was paid ₹11,000 and even wore his own clothes. It's been almost 34 years since and now Salman Khan charges around ₹100 crores for his movies.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood with Deewana in 1992. He was paid ₹4 lakhs for his role in Deewana while only getting ₹25,000 for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. SRK completed 30 years in Bollywood this year, and his fees have also increased exponentially. For his upcoming movie, Pathaan, SRK has reportedly charged around ₹100 crores. According to other reports, SRK has entered into a 45 per cent profit-sharing agreement with YRF for Pathaan.

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar started his Bollywood career as a lead actor in 1991 with Saugandh, for which he was paid ₹51,000. He was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj, for which he charged ₹60 crores.

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan had previously played several minor roles as a child actor, but his Bollywood debut as a lead came with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He was paid ₹11,000 for this movie. Now in 2022, he is coming back with Laal Singh Chaddha after a gap of 4 years, for which he is taking a fee of ₹50 crores.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Amitabh Bachchan debuted in Bollywood with Saat Hindustani in 1969. It's been more than 52 years since his debut, for which he was paid ₹5,000. More than half a century in Bollywood and over 200 movies later, Big B is charging around ₹8-10 crores for his upcoming film, Brahmastra, and even waives off fees when he really wants to work with some directors.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007. Her very first movie became a blockbuster hit, but do you know how much Deepika charged for her debut film? ₹0. Yep, if reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone did not charge any fees for Om Shanti Om. And now after almost 15 years in Bollywood, Deepika charged ₹20 crores for her last movie, Gehraiyaan.

7. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. For this romantic comedy, he was paid ₹1.5 lakhs. After almost 20 years in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor had upped his fees to ₹30 crores. Yes, for his last movie, Jersey, Shahid Kapoor charged a whopping ₹30 crores fees.

8. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is on his way to make a mark in Bollywood. He started his Bollywood career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, for which he was paid ₹1.25 lakhs. He has done only a bunch of movies since, 11 to be precise, but has hiked his fees exponentially. For his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan charged ₹15 crores.

