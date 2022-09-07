Indian cinema, over the years, has blessed us with talent and stories that have stayed with us no matter how much we evolve. We cannot forget Rekha in Salame Ishq Meri Jaan or Amitabh's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan."

Some of these veteran stars continue to bless our screens with their work. We decided to find out how much these veterans celebs charge today.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a renowned name in Hindi cinema. We have seen him giving extraordinary performances in movies like Pink, Piku, and of course, Sarkar. The actor reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for his coming project, Brahmastra.

2. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher recently inspired all of us with his body transformation. The actor gave us a stellar performance in The Kashmir Files and charged Rs 1 crore for this project.

3. Naseeruddin Shah

Watching Naseeruddin Shah on screen is a blessing. The way he narrates his dialogues keeps us glued to our screens. Naseeruddin Shah's role in Gehraiyaan was pure and impassioned- he charged Rs 45 Lakhs for his role.

4. Ratna Pathak

Ratna Pathak is known to express her unapologetically honest views, and we adore her for that. She is famous for her iconic role, Maya Sarabhai, in the sitcom Sarabhai vs.Sarabhai. She was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and charged Rs 1 crore for this film.

5. Boman Irani

Boman Irani is known for his best comic timing. From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to 3 Idiots, the actor has proved his mettle in the industry. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and charged Rs 2 crore for his character.

6. Anil Kapoor

We already know Anil Kapoor is ageing in reverse as Mr. India is defying growing old with his looks. His upcoming project Jugjugg Jeeyo was a hit, and Anil charged Rs 2 crore for his role.

7. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor made a comeback on the silver screen with Jugjugg Jeeyo. Her character was progressive and gave us some interesting takes on the mother and daughter-in-law relationship. Neetu reportedly charged Rs 1.25 crore for the film.

8. Dharmendra

Dharmendra will bless our screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film.

These veteran celebs have continued to deliver good work for the audiences.

