It would be a sin to say that the 1998 Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala film, Dil Se, did not give us the music that we listen to even today. 25 years later, the album still remains fresh and the songs are etched in our hearts and minds. An artist recently analysed the song Satrangi Re from the movie and it is making us fall in love with the song all over again.

Taking to Instagram, Laksh Maheshwari decoded how Mani Ratnam, Gulzar and A.R Rahman created magic in the song – Satrangi Re. The song is symbolic and it portrays the seven stages of love that have been put across in Arabic poetry. These stages are – dilkashi (attraction), uns (attachment), ishq (love), akidat (trust), ibadat (worship), junoon (madness), and finally maut (death). Lyricist Gulzar has beautifully penned the lyrics in such a way that you can notice these seven stages.

Laksh Maheshwari goes on to reveal how Mani Ratnam changed Manisha Koirala‘s dress seven times in seven colours to portray these stages of love. When we look at the seven stages and the seven colours, the song’s name fits like a jigsaw puzzle.

Laksh’s video has made people look at the song from a different perspective. His video has fetched over 347K likes, over 1K comments, and almost 3.7 million views. Many people shared how they perceived the song. The comment section is a gem. Here’s what people have to say about the video.

