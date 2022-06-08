There's no doubt that movies love talking about falling in love where everything feels like a beautiful dream with an excellent background score. However, there are also some scenes from movies that crushed our hearts. Whether the pair fell out of love or they fell in love with somebody else, these scenes left us absolutely heartbroken and sore.

Let's have a look at eight of the most heartbreaking scenes now, shall we?

1. New York

How can we not start our list with this one? This movie, which made us bawl like a baby on numerous occasions, gave us the iconic song that gives us chills every single time we hear it - Tune Jo Na Kaha. When Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh) sees Maya (Katrina Kaif) once again, after burying his love for eight long years, it was a bittersweet moment for all of us.

2. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

When Prem (Ranbir Kapoor) falls in love with Jenny (Katrina Kaif) and changes his entire life around in order to impress her, we all loved his amazing comic timing. However, when he finds out that she's in love with someone else, he does everything to help her unite with her loved one. Nobody, other than Atif Aslam, could have captured the pain and exact feeling of unrequited love in a soul-stirring song.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

There's no doubt that love is the most beautiful emotion of all, but not everyone is lucky enough to receive it back. When Naina (Deepika Padukone) finally confessed her love to Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) after eight long years, her feelings erupt like lava.

Agar main tumhare saath do minute aur rahi toh... toh mujhe tumse pyaar ho jayega… phir se. Aur tumhe nahin hoga… phir se.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This movie, which had set some great friendship goals, also made us experience the pain of heartbreak for the very first time. Remember when Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) confesses her love for Tina (Rani Mukerji) to Anjali (Kajol), who was insanely in love with him? As soon as the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi played, we had our eyes and hearts full.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

You don't have a heart if you didn't cry watching this movie, and you know it. This movie showcased every single emotion beautifully - friendships, pain, family-like bonds, anger and unrequited love. I still sob like a baby whenever I see Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who made us smile and laugh with his life mantras throughout the movie, on his deathbed. And, I know for a fact that I'm not alone!

6. Veer Zaara

Imagine this: two individuals, living in different parts of the world, meeting by luck and falling hopelessly in love. It sounds nothing less than a dream, right? Well, that's the beauty of the love between Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta). Nothing hurts more than the person you love, loving someone else. And here, when he was about to confess his love, he found out about another man in her life.

7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

You know the feeling when two people are deeply in love but their timings are wrong? Yeah, we all have been there, including Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia D'Souza). And, Kahin Toh Hogi Woh is proof!

8. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

And finally, the movie that gave us our break-up anthem, Channa Mereya. It has been six long years since this song came out and it still brims our eyes with tears as soon as we listen to it. In the scene when Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) sees Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) as Ali's (Fawad Khan) bride, he croons the ultimate heartbreaking tale of unrequited love.

Which of these movies broke your heart the most?