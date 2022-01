Before you start with the fresh shows that are coming out this year, we have another quiz to test your love for them. If binge-watch is your middle name, this quiz should be a piece of cake for you. Let’s start, shall we?

Can you identify these 2021 shows from their single image? Let's find out!

1. via Hotstar Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story Aarya Mare Of Easttown

2. via Netflix Emily In Paris Money Heist Sex/Life

3. via Netflix Hellbound The Witcher Aranyak

4. via Netflix S.W.A.T. You Nevertheless

5. via Hotstar Hawkeye City Of Dreams Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

6. via Netflix Keeping Up With The Kardashians Emily In Paris Hello, Me!

7. via Netflix Kota Factory Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream Aspirants

8. via Netflix Money Heist Locke & Key Lucifer

9. via Amazon Prime Video Mumbai Diaries 26/11 The Family Man Hanna

10. via Netflix Shadow And Bone Locke & Key Tribes Of Europa