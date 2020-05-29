Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok had us sitting on the edge of our seats. The show undoubtedly ended too soon and we wish we had more of it to keep us company during the lockdown.

If you, like us are looking for a good crime drama to watch right now, here are shows that are just as gripping.

1. The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

The protagonist is spy with a secret life who doubles as a middle class man for his family. This Amazon Prime Video show will have you hooked on to Manoj Bajpai's amazing acting.

2. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (Voot)

This Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi starrer show tracks a serial killer who is obsessed with Indian mythology and refers to himself as an 'Asur'. We guarantee you'll end up watching it in one go.

3. Breathe (Amazon Prime Video)

The story follows a Crime Branch officer who is incharge of investigating the deaths of a few organ donors. His prime suspect is a man whose son is on the brink of death.

4. Hostages (Hotstar Originals)

This Hotstar show follows a doctor who is forced to take part in the assassination of a politician who is her patient. Her reasons? To save her family, who are being held as hostages.

5. Sacred Games (Netflix)

This Saif Ali Khan starrer follows the story of a police officer and a crime-lord whose lives get entangled due to strange circumstances after the latter dies.

6. Criminal Justice (Hotstar Specials)

Adapted from the British show of the same name, this Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht starrer is a wild ride from the first episode to the last.

7. Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Based on the real-life events of the Delhi rape case, this show follows the police officer who is investigate this heinous crime.

8. Powder (Netflix)

The show follows the head of the Narcotics Control Bureau as he does everything in his power to capture a Mumbai drug kingpin.

9. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

A crime show through and through, Mirzapur is based on the drugs, guns and lawlessness that flow through a city run by the mafia.

10. Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

Based on a true story, the show gives a gritty view of the phishing operations that took place in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand between 2015-16.

11. Raktanchal (MX Player)

Based on the real-life events that took place in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh during the 80s, it tells the story of a young criminal who challenges the mafia.

12. Apaharan (ALT Balaji)

Set in the 70s, this show follows the story of a cop who is lured into kidnapping a young girl to extort money, but things are clearly not as they seem.

13. Rangbaaz (ZEE5)

Set in Gorakhpur in the 1990s, this show is based on the true story of the Indian gangster, Shri Prakash Shukla.

14. Special OPS (Hotstar Specials)

Inspired by real-life events, Special OPS tells the story of an officer who finds a similar pattern in terrorist attacks over a span of nineteen years.

Which one are you watching first?