Recently, actor Ileana D'Cruz shared an image on her Instagram story, where she talked about accepting her body as is, without filters.

Her post resonated with a lot of people because, even today, women are constantly told how to exist, whether that's behaviorally or in terms of bodily autonomy. This is especially the case when it comes to beauty standards. Women are continuously picked at by society and made to feel like they're not enough. That their appearance isn't good enough or up to par with whatever the standard is, at the time.

Which is why we're all for women who stand tall and refuse to be told that they're too big, too small or too anything, for that matter. Some of these women are our most favourite Bollywood celebs. They have have learned the art of self-acceptance. And we're so glad they're sharing their wisdom with us all.

Neha Dhupia has always voiced herself and often opens up about her personal journey on her Instagram account. She continued to do so throughout her pregnancy, which definitely inspired us all to accept ourselves on every level.

Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do!

Actor Sameera Reddy also recently opened up about how she dealt with post-partum weight and mental health changes.

You don't need to explain your body appearance to anyone. Or give them a reason or excuse why you look a certain way. I’ve heard many times that I had a postpartum ‘excuse’ for weight gain. I disagree. Weight fluctuations can happen to anyone at any stage. I’ve gained weight many times before becoming a mother. It’s only now that I am fully aware of my patterns. I can mindfully stay on course to becoming healthy and fit: NOT SKINNY!

3. Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'cruz posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit and later re-posted the same photo on her story with a lovely note talking about how she's come to a place where she's accepted her body.

So easy to get sucked into apps, that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look "slimmer," "more toned," etc. etc.....This is me and I am embracing every inch, every curve, all of me.

4. Shruti Haasan

Then there was this clear and precise post by Shruti Haasan addressing her plastic surgery and how she chooses to live her life the way she pleases. Kudos to her! Women don't owe anyone an explanation on how they want to lead their lives.

I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds.

5. Priyanka Chopra

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra emphasized the importance of building confidence outside of one's appearance and accepting your body at every stage in life. Our bodies obviously change with age, it's absolutely normal and should be embraced with open arms!

Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10 or 20-years-ago body...I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe.

- Priyanka Chopra told Yahoo

6. Malaika Arora Khan

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora Khan was once trolled for her stretch marks. Did that stop her from being her best self? Not at all. In 2017, when she received the ELLE Active Star Award, she had these empowering words to say to everyone else.

Embrace your curves, your flaws, your cellulite and your stretch marks. And love yourself.

- Malaika Arora Khan

7. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has always been a major inspiration for women everywhere. She's never shied away from being herself. Even in this Instagram post, the actor has proudly started off the caption with, 'Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud..' See what we mean?

Here's a toast to these amazing women and how they've chosen to voice themselves over letting people dictate their sense of self.