We all have our favourite characters, from different movies, shows, and cinematic universes. And, since imagination has become my favourite past time, I paired together characters who have definite BFF potential:

1. Gina Linetti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Poo and Gina sitting on a tree, discussing how they are 'Pretty, Hot & Tempting' .

2. Amy (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Monica (F.R.I.E.N.D.S)

I can totally see them swapping notes on organizations, and planning rule-abiding game nights.

3. Maeve (Sex Education) and Jazz (Made in Heaven)

Because tough circumstances make badass women and even better friends.

4. Ganesh Gaitonde (Sacred Games) & Thomas Shelby (Peaky Blinders)

"Let's swap notes on styles and kill count."

5. Akash (Andhadhun) and Tara (Made in Heaven)

They wanted it, they went after it, and they bloody well got it, by hook or crook. Nothing better than a streak of ruthless ambition to turn people into fast friends.

Brothers from another mother? More like honest and tough-as-nails cops from different universes.

7. Geet (Jab We Met) and Devi (Never Have I Ever)

Love, friendship, family - is there anything the two can't talk about?

8. Jake (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim (The office)

Can you even imagine how epic would the Halloween Heist be? This is a prankship (prank friendship, duh!) waiting to happen.

9. Abhishek (Panchayat) and Jon Snow (Game of Thrones)

Forever frustrated at being in the wrong job, and yet being amazing at it - this is a friendship made in heaven!

10. Dwight (The Office) and Dina (Superstore)

Honestly, there is a whole new universe where Dwight and Dina grow up together, being amazing and eccentric together.

11. Pushpavalli (Pushpavalli) and Joe (You)

Birds of a feather, stalk together.

12. Harvey Specter (Suits) and Don Draper (Mad Men)

Can you even imagine an organization being led by these two? I wanna join!

13. Ross (F.R.I.E.N.D.S) and Rahul (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

In the whole wide world, Rahul is probably the only one who'll agree with Ross, that yes, they were indeed on a break.

Design credits: Nupur Agrawal