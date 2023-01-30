India beat England in the first-ever ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket victory over England, on January 29, 2023.

India first bowled out the opponent for 68 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in 14 overs to bag the trophy.

India’s bowling performance, led by Titas Sadhu and Parshavi Chopra, resulted in a sweeping win. Later, Soumya and Gongadi Trisha wrapped up the chase for the team in 14 overs.

From famous sportspersons to fans, netizens have been flooding the microblogging website with cheer and blessings. Here are some of the tweets:

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Indian women’s cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win.



Congratulations to the entire women’s team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. 🇮🇳🏆🏏



This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports. pic.twitter.com/TB3gtd3eoC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2023

Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyKIbQ4AxW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Girls for winning the Under 19 world cup. Dominating performance @BCCIWomen Enjoy the moment #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MpAe0CNK53 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Proud of our girls for winning the Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. With your talent, enthusiasm and passion for the game, many such opportunities are certain. This is just the beginning and you have a long way to go. My best wishes are always with you. @BCCI @BCCIWomen — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Well played champions 👏🏻 💯 🏆 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2023

Very happy to see the hard work put in by @NooshinKhadeer coming to fruition in such a splendid manner! Heartiest congratulations and wishing you many more such successful campaigns in the future. 👏#U19T20WorldCup — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup…That rings a bell!



Congratulations 🇮🇳🥳#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023

Congratulations 🇮🇳 for winning #u19WomensT20WorldCup start of something special women cricket 😇😇👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT For the uninitiated, the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup (2023) is the first edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, hosted by South Africa. Initially, the tournament was scheduled for January 2021. However, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Who run the world? GIRLS!