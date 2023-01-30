India beat England in the first-ever ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket victory over England, on January 29, 2023.
India first bowled out the opponent for 68 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in 14 overs to bag the trophy.
India’s bowling performance, led by Titas Sadhu and Parshavi Chopra, resulted in a sweeping win. Later, Soumya and Gongadi Trisha wrapped up the chase for the team in 14 overs.
From famous sportspersons to fans, netizens have been flooding the microblogging website with cheer and blessings. Here are some of the tweets:
For the uninitiated, the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup (2023) is the first edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, hosted by South Africa. Initially, the tournament was scheduled for January 2021. However, it was postponed due to the pandemic.
Who run the world? GIRLS!