Authenticity is rare on social media. That’s just the inherent nature of the platform. Paint breezy pictures about a life that’s just about 1000 times more aesthetic than reality. Besides, the noise online can be all too overwhelming. However, that’s not something we can generalise.

If we are to talk about celebrities, they have millions of followers, but many of their pictures are just PR-approved highly calculated posts. They aren’t real, but there are exceptions. Some actors do take their social media game very seriously. Their posts, if not entertaining, come across as honest reflections of their personality, and it’s absolutely endearing.

These 9 actors for instance use social media in the best way. Take a look –

1. Zeenat Aman

Ever since Zeenat Aman took over Instagram, it’s like she’s made the platform breathable. Her long and thoughtful captions and her personal anecdotes bring realism that’s often missing on social media.

2. Genelia Deshmukh

This couple is awesome. And their reels have a separate fanbase altogether.

3. Diljit Dosanjh

Dosanjh is a part-time actor-singer and a full-time entertainer. You know, these 12 Videos Of Diljit Dosanjh Prove He Should Be A Separate Genre Of Entertainment.

4. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Personal favourite here. Her perspective, opinions, and even the light-hearted yet dark stuff strike home.

5. Dalip Tahil

One change in social media strategy made his handle the best thing on Instagram.

6. Vidya Balan

7. Amitabh Bachchan

One would never know why Amitabh Bachchan is so particular about numbering his tweets. But he’s literally a WhatsApp uncle on X, and it’s too cute.

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

T 1788 – What me worry ? chit bhi tera , pat bhi tera .. ek toh apna hona chahiye .. hai na ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2015

8. Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav is a PHENOMENAL actor. But his voice reigns supreme.

9. Vicky Kaushal

Do we even need to explain this?

Not that anything’s gonna happen, but these actors should give tutorials to other celebrities on how to use social media right if they actually wanna engage their fans and attract new audiences.