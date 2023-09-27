Emmy Awards, the annual star-studded ceremony, has unveiled its 56 nominees across 20 countries for 2023 and the list includes several Indian celebrities.

These actors are Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das and Ekta Kapoor.

Shefali Shah received the ‘Best Performance By An Actress’ nomination for her brilliant performance in crime-drama Delhi Crime S2. The other nominees in the category are Connie Nielsen, Billie Piper and Karla Souza.

Jim Sarbh has been nominated for ‘Best Performance By An Actor’ for his excellent role in Rocket Boys. He shares the nomination with Gustavo Bassani, Martin Freeman and Jonas Karlsson.

In a statement, the actor said that he’s elated to receive this nomination.

“I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honor to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation.”

Vir Das received the ‘Best Comedy’ nomination for Vir Das: Landing and he shares it with Le Flambeau, El Encargado and Derry Girls S3.

Apart from these nominations, director-producer Ekta Kapoor will also receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Needless to mention, desi fans are over the moon with this news:

The award function is scheduled to happen on November 20 in New York City.