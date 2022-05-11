Indian Matchmaking, the reality-cum-docu-series that introduced the process and culture of arranged marriages to the digital platform, is back with its brand-new season. Netflix just dropped the first look of the new season and fans don't seem to be too excited.

Just like the first season of the show, the new season also revolves around matchmaker Sima Taparia, who seeks to help people find their 'perfect match', and how she explains the concept of arranged marriages.

The 45-second teaser also showcases different people talking and meeting in an arranged marriage setup.

Even though the clip didn't announce any release date, the streamer stated that the new season is ‘coming soon’.

While some netizens are super excited for the upcoming season, others were simply wondering why is this show getting renewed for another season. Here's what they had to say:

For the uninitiated, Indian Matchmaking revolved around a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travelled across the world trying to set people for an arranged marriage. She maintained a physical register, filled with the database of eligible candidates.

You can watch the announcement here:

