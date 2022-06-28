The trailer for Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is out and it's bone-chilling. The docu-series revolves around a serial-killer in Delhi who left mutilated bodies and taunting notes outside the Delhi jail. It's an investigative documentary with insights into the case and the motive of the culprit.

From the looks of the trailer, the format of the series will be supported with bytes taken from police and other departments that must have been involved in the investigation.

It is a typical deep dive into the case that addresses the viewers about the horrific incidents that took place in the capital. According to the trailer, the culprit was someone who held a grudge against the system and also understood it quite well.

The series seems full of suspense about the succession of the case, and equally petrifying. The plot unfolds the gruesome story of a serial-killer who committed cold-blooded murders, and left the city in horror.

Watch the complete trailer here:

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi will stream on Netflix from 20th July.