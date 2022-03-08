You may love Indian cinema or you hate it, but you can't turn down the fact that it is a powerhouse of talent. With The Matrix Resurrections and a slew of other films, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hollywood and now the list is building. Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut.

There's so much talent oozing out of the Indian stars that it cannot go unnoticed. Intrigued by the same idea, we compiled a list of Indian actors we'd want to see in Hollywood.

1. Radhika Apte

Right from short films to feature films to regional ones, Radhika Apte's fine choice of filmography has always left us stunned. There's no arguing that if she's cast in a psychological thriller in Hollywood, she'll smash it.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

Talk about doing offbeat films amidst mainstream audiences and Ayushmann Khurana comes into your mind. He's nursed a liking for unconventional ideas among Indian audiences, and we're sure he'll unfurl his charm in Hollywood dramas too.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Regretfully, Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed my eyeballs when she thoroughly impressed us in The Family Man and later in Pushpa. Undoubtedly, she'd do justice to action movies by portraying his finesse in acting.

4. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's enthralling presence on television compels us to bow down to her brilliance. Regardless of the country's audience, the one who acts from the eyes always grabs the heart. Shah, whether in a romantic or art film, will leave the world spellbound, even in Hollywood.

5. Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma is the type of actor whose on-screen charisma never fails to captivate the audience. She consistently leaves us speechless. In Hollywood, Konkona can do wonders in a mystery-thriller flick.

6. Manav Kaul

Manav Kaul's effortless acting is a testimony of how brilliantly he lives his characters. Nobody can honour poetries the way he does, be it a musical or an adventure film, he can work his magic seamlessly.

7. Taapsee Pannu

It has become an undisputed fact that Taapsee Pannu is approached for roles that demand strong women. Hollywood films centred on suspense, action, or even romance could work well for Pannu.

8. Hrithik Roshan

Not only does the Bollywood Greek god have a stunning face, but he also has the ability to charm an international audience. Is there any genre to which Roshan hasn't given his all?

9. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is acclaimed for his great acting throughout India, despite the fact that he primarily works in Telugu films. With his moves in action sequences, he can even conquer Hollywood.

10. Suriya Sivakumar

Suriya has offered the audience many films and shows even before the popularity of Jai Bhim. The actor is regarded as a legend in the film industry. He can surely unleash his magic and deliver excellent performances in Hollywood action films.

Whom would you crave to watch in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.