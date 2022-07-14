Amazon Prime Video recently released Modern Love Hyderabad, a Telugu language romantic anthology which showcases six different love stories in the city. This is the second series after Modern Love Mumbai, a Hindi language anthology premiered in May this year. Referring to the series, desis on Twitter are sharing stories of how modern love in their cities is like. They are relatable AF and hilarious too.

Twitteratis' candidness about modern love stories in Indian cities/states have caught our attention and we can't help but share them with you. I am sure, most of you will relate to them.

Modern love in Bengaluru-



Both find each other at a meet-up

They hustle…to find cabs

Fall in love…with the weather

They have fights…girl is a tester, guy is a developer

They decide to startup…but the market went ⤵️

Eventually become finance influencer couple…coz why not! — Smriti Tomar (@smriti_tomar) May 17, 2022

Modern love gurgaon but its just a haryanvi boy from Hisar who came to gurgaon to set up his father's fourth factory and somehow fell in love w a girl who works in an IT company in cyber hub. — tojo (@mojogottojo) July 13, 2022

Modern Love Delhi

Him - I live in Gurgaon

Her - I don't think this will work bye sorry — Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) May 15, 2022

Modern love in rajasthan exist because yahan गोना ho jata hai. — PRAKHAR SAXENA (@HOUSE_OF_PARODY) July 11, 2022

modern love ahmedabad doesn't exist because one of them wanted to enjoy garba and the other one only wanted to explore the food stalls at the garba venue. https://t.co/SXClxGM84U — Shubh Raithatha (@ShubhRaithatha) July 12, 2022

Modern Love Kolkata - Two lovers who can never meet coz one stays at Thakurpukur and the other at New Town. #modernlovekol #Kolkata — S Sreejesh (@s_sreejesh) May 21, 2022

Modern Love Pune would be a WhatsApp group. — Adi (@Brewkenstein) May 16, 2022

modern love ghaziabad where they explain that ghaziabad isn't just vaishali, vasundhara and Indirapuram in the first episode — shubham (@imajokin) May 15, 2022

Modern Love Chandigarh exists in Canada. — Vikrama Dhiman (@vikramadhiman) July 11, 2022

Modern love Punjab:

tall bearded white i20 driving emotionally unavailable Jatt boi breaking hearts because he can’t get over his mommy issues and the one girl who somehow fucked him over — baby baddy (@hoegaya) May 16, 2022

As the third series, Modern Love Chennai is yet to be out, Twitter users already have versions of its plot beforehand.

modern love chennai is going to besant nagar beach at 9 pm to be interrupted by an astrologer who will proclaim you will be married 3 times and a police man who will ask you to clear out as your very existence in a sandy public beach is a threat to national and state security. — professional acid reflux haver (@iamdatemike) July 13, 2022

Modern Love Chennai exists because they both live in Anna Nagar and life is sorted there — Naman Maheshwari (@NamanOnline) July 11, 2022

Modern Love series explore various kind of connections including romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, and self-love through six different stories in a city. Modern Love Mumbai featured Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar to name a few. Modern Love Hyderabad starred Nithya Menen, Revathi, Aadhi Pinisetty, and others.

Watch the trailer of Modern Love Mumbai here:

Watch the trailer of Modern Love Hyderabad here:

Modern Love is an Indian adaptation of international series with the same name. While the first season of John Carney's Modern Love was released in 2019, its second season premiered in 2021. The Hollywood series is based on the weekly column published in The New York Times which began in 2004.

Watch the trailer of John Carney's Modern Love here:

Coming back to tweets, Amazon Prime Video, please take note, you might get some idea for future series on modern love.