Amazon Prime Video recently released Modern Love Hyderabad, a Telugu language romantic anthology which showcases six different love stories in the city. This is the second series after Modern Love Mumbai, a Hindi language anthology premiered in May this year. Referring to the series, desis on Twitter are sharing stories of how modern love in their cities is like. They are relatable AF and hilarious too.

Modern Love Hyderabad
Source: A screenshot from Modern Love Hyderabad/Amazon Prime Video

Twitteratis' candidness about modern love stories in Indian cities/states have caught our attention and we can't help but share them with you. I am sure, most of you will relate to them.

As the third series, Modern Love Chennai is yet to be out, Twitter users already have versions of its plot beforehand.

Modern Love series explore various kind of connections including romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, and self-love through six different stories in a city. Modern Love Mumbai featured Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar to name a few. Modern Love Hyderabad starred Nithya Menen, Revathi, Aadhi Pinisetty, and others.

Watch the trailer of Modern Love Mumbai here:

Watch the trailer of Modern Love Hyderabad here:

Modern Love is an Indian adaptation of international series with the same name. While the first season of John Carney's Modern Love was released in 2019, its second season premiered in 2021. The Hollywood series is based on the weekly column published in The New York Times which began in 2004.

Watch the trailer of John Carney's Modern Love here:

Coming back to tweets, Amazon Prime Video, please take note, you might get some idea for future series on modern love.