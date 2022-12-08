From Kerala school kids putting in leave applications to watch FIFA to there being an entire street in Kolkata dedicated to it, it’s pretty obvious that Indians contribute to the FIFA fandom, in a major way.

Credit: The Hindu

Which is why it’s not surprising that according to a document released by FIFA, Indians are the second-largest number of visitors to Qatar for the World Cup.

Berthold Trenker, the chief tourism officer of Qatar said that there have been many ticket sales for Indian fans, possibly because the previous World Cup matches were held at more distant locations and Qatar is much closer to India.

Credit: AL Jazeera

Saudi Arabia has ranked highest in the list, and USA, UK and Mexico are in the top five.