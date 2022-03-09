If there's one thing that I am glad the internet gave me, it's the world of fandoms. A fandom is a community dedicated to that particular universe, whether it's music icons, TV shows, movies, and more. You name it, and I guarantee a fandom exists.

Here, we bring you a list of the most popular fandoms in the world.

1. ARMY

K-Pop boy band BTS has the biggest fan following in the world currently. Their fandom is known as the ARMY and has millions of followers. The followers are extremely active and huge contributors to BTS' success. Thanks to them, the band has been breaking records all over the music industry.

2. Harry Potter

There's very little chance you haven't come across a Harry Potter fan in your life. The fandom is popularly called "Potterheads" and also includes the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The community has people from all age groups and is very active. They discuss theories from the books, write fan-fiction and have their own theme parks.

3. Anime

Anime refers to Japanese animations whether films, videos, or TV shows. As a kid, I grew up on Anime like Digimon and Dragon Ball Z. While the fandom has always been there, in the last couple of years or so, their following has massively increased. Manga too, has been considered a part of the fandom. Pop icon Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat too, have taken to this fandom through their music.

4. Marvel Universe

If we're talking about top fandoms, let's be real, Marvel fandom has to be a part of it. Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel comics, called the fandom "True Believers," but it officially doesn't have a name, unlike Potterhead and ARMY. It started off with Marvel comics, but also includes theories on MCU films and shows like WandaVision, along with non-canon shows like Agents of Shield.

5. Star Wars

Star Wars fandom is one of the most popular fandoms with a massive following. It is based on the multimedia fantasy world created by George Lucas, in 1976. The fandom deals with different aspects of the franchise like movies, TV shows, video games, novels, and many more. It is also one of the oldest fandoms in the world.

6. Game Of Thrones

Memes and theories on Jon Snow's death and revival should have been clue enough about the power of this particular fan base. The fandom, based on fantasy novel series by George R. R. Martin, gained immense popularity after the release of the adapted HBO series. The community loves to share its views like how the show's ending was disappointing and what could have been its alternative.

7. One-Direction

The boy band, One-Direction, might have broken up in 2016, but that has never stopped their massive fan following from wishing they reunite. The fandom is popularly known as "The Directioners" and loves to share bits of information on the lives of the former band members.

8. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

If you don't know about one of the most popular sitcoms ever, then you're probably living under a rock. The American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ran for a decade and ended in 2004, but that hasn't stopped the spread of this fandom and its discussions. Some of these include, "do Joey and Rachel make a good couple?" and "were Ross and Rachel on a break?" Thanks to their demands, we got to see The Reunion.

So, which one of these is your favourite fandom? Let us know in the comments below.