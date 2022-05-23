What are films, if not creations of art and paintings? Have you ever paused a scene from a Bollywood movie that looks as beautiful as a painting to you?

Indeed, among those 24-frames per second in a film, what stays is that one single frame, a mind-blowing composition that looks no short of painting!

And this Instagram account named shivering souls has captured all those lovely scenes from Bollywood movies and created them into some gorgeous paintings.

This account is an apt representation of what a Bollywood movie would look like if it was transformed into a painting. The account goes by the bio "Cinema, canvas and characters mashup" and does exactly that.

1. Remember this paisa double scheme from Hera Pheri?

2. Wake up Sid made us fall in love with Bombay, and this POV is only adding more to that love.

3. Tu Kisi rail si guzarti hai main kisi pul sa.. thartharata hoon...

4. Just like the movie this painting is a masterpiece.

5. What a juxtaposition of Dil Chahta Hai ft. Vincent Van Gogh!

6. I mean, what better way to reminisce about Rockstar?

7. Now that's my favourite one. Also, high five if Tum se hi lives in your head rent-free.

8. This painting gives us a peek into how wonderful the story of Kai Po Che is.



9. Faizal Khan × Liesl Kinzel

10. This painting screams 𝗬𝗲𝗵 𝗛𝗮𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗸𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗱𝗲, 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗿!



11. Going to watch this movie again!

12. Do you remember this iconic trio from Welcome?

13. Slaying with the aesthetics here.

14. Barfi! Ft. Spring Rainbow.

