Remember the time when Bobby Deol predicted Apple Air Pods, before Apple air pods existed?

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

You never know what to expect out of lord Bobby, and in the most recent encounter, he's yet again proved just how versatile he is. Apart from being Nostradamus, he also predicted the entire pandemic.

Don't believe us. Believe this Instagram page, Ghantaa, that cleverly pointed out all the times (yes, there's more than once) that Bobby Deol predicted the pandemic life, some 24 years ago!

From getting Covid tests in all possible places... .

...to wearing a mask everywhere.

This is hot on the heels of him 'discovering' airpods.

There's not much to unpack here - just Bobby back to his own old tricks. But boy are they entertaiing.