High five if you’re tired of hearing that introverted people are shy and antisocial. Though, we know it takes a little more of your energy to engage with people. But that doesn’t make you an uninteresting person, and we hope people know that one day! Today, we have a list of things introverts wish they could do, and each point here is just a little too relatable.

1. “Not become exhausted because I am out and about. The battery is always on full. I go home when I am done, not when my social battery runs out.”

AtheneSchmidt

2. “Be in a serious relationship but only half the time. I’d spend the other half doing the things I like to do on my own.”

chunkychong01

3. “I’ve been a guitarist for 24 years. I can shred like a maniac, make the guitar cry, lay down tasty riffs, you name it. I’ve always wanted to get up in front of an audience and play, even if it’s something basic and fun. But, I can’t do it. It’s not so much of a confidence issue as it is that I cannot stand being in the spotlight.”

sump_ersen

4. “I’m introverted and I’m confident that I can do whatever I need to. I love social parties etc and I can be the life of it….it’s the recovery time that’s tough. I’m better at sales and other types of things typically cited as for “extrovert” qualities. ..it’s just these things don’t pump me up….they fucking drain me and I need to shut them off for long periods of time. I think sometimes people assume an introvert is shy and awkward. We’re not at all…we’re just tired of your shit.”

5. “Not being compelled to remind people on the internet that introversion and social anxiety are two completely different things.”

bserum

6. “Not get overwhelmed by interaction and feel the need to flee to a place to be alone all the time.”

GrouchyHousing7

7. “There’s a lot I wish I could do! I wish I could socialize 2 days in a row without being mentally exhausted. I wish I could meet more people. I wish I could find a significant other. I wish I could enjoy parties or family gatherings. Sadly none of those things are in the cards for me.”

Azure125

8. “Get a work-from-home job. But everything entry-level either involves talking to customers on the phone (which I can’t do) or it looks like a scam.”

Darkdreams28

9. “I have such a hard time being able to have a conversation with people, that I don’t even talk on my mic when I’m playing video games. I would love to find that courage to talk to my teammates while playing games lol.”

10. “Sales. Extroverted people seem to be much better at sales. People who are good at sales seem to be highly employable.”

inconsistencyItself

11. “Leave my home more than once a day. I make all errands/plans to be done within one trip. If I go home after leaving, there is no hope of me leaving again. Whether my one trip was for picking up a bag of chips, a prescription, or a beer with a friend, I cannot leave more than once. That is how far I have gotten.”

fng_01

12. “Just being able to make friends, I like my friends, but I met them in high school, now everyone has different plans, classes or jobs that makes it hard to be together, and because I have no friends in my university, I’m alone even with people.”

Hyspa

13. “Ask people to stop talking so much when I want my quiet time. I get really stressed but can’t say anything cause I fear they’re going to misunderstand and think I don’t like them.”

effiescrookedteeth

