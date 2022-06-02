Ishq Vishk had everything that defined a 2000's rom-com - including a college setting and popular kids. That's also why we cannot really say 'no' to a re-watch. The film was all about the good-old romance, that still gets us mushy. But, let's just face it - a lot has changed since then. For starters, introduction of dating apps, so many dating apps.

The idea of romance has clearly changed over time. And, it looks like the makers of Ishq Vishk knew exactly what we needed - a reboot. TIPS announced the filming of Ishq Vishk Rebound, which is a reboot of the 2003 film. From the looks of the video, it seems like a fresh and modern-day take on love and dating. Or how the team captioned it, 'an upgrade'.

This will feature Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in the primary roles. The reboot will release in 2023 and we're excited to find out what's in store.

Fans of the franchise couldn't keep calm after the filming announcement was shared - rightly so.

Watch the complete video here:

Looks like, it's all we need next year.