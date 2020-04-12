Jaipur Police has found the perfect, or rather, the only use for the latest remix, Masakali 2.0. And it is a warning for lockdown violators.
In a hilarious, lyrical, and informative tweet, Jaipur Police stated that people who violate lockdown without reason will be locked in a room and forced to listen to Masakali 2.0 on repeat.
मत उडियो, तू डरियो— Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) April 9, 2020
ना कर मनमानी, मनमानी
घर में ही रहियो
ना कर नादानी
ऐ मसक्कली, मसक्कली#StayAtHome #JaipurPolice #TanishkBagchi #Masakali2 #ARRahman @arrahman @juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @RakeyshOmMehra pic.twitter.com/lYJzXvD8i4
Twitterati was left far more impressed by Jaipur Police's tweet than they were by the remix:
@arrahman fan spotted! Great work 👏🏽— SYS (@LogicScience) April 9, 2020
Hahaha slap for @TSeries— 1LSA (@1LSAspeaks) April 9, 2020
Trolling level infinity— Corona Warrior (ᴀʀʏᴀɴ ᴀsʜʀᴀғ) (@hikerbaba1) April 9, 2020
😂 Here is another Rahmaniac reaction on Masakali 2.0@tanishkbagchi stay away from ARR songs...don't ever dare to touch these classics
That's is savage...killing lot of birds with one shot.. Great sense ot dark humour haha can't stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣— Vikesh Shah (@vikeshmshah) April 10, 2020
Masakali was originally composed by A.R. Rahman for the film Delhi-6. And the remix has been severely criticized by not just Rahman, but also the public in general, and even the DMRC.
Enjoy the original #Masakali https://t.co/WSKkFZEMB4@RakeyshOmMehra @prasoonjoshi_ @_MohitChauhan pic.twitter.com/9aigZaW2Ac— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 8, 2020
BREAKING: Bollywood reports 1 new death of a song. #Masakali2— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 8, 2020
*A good Bollywood Song Exists*— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2020
T-Series: #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/ZtSyKLQm4J
Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020
Ah well, Jaipur Police's tweet proves one thing, everything does indeed happen for a reason!