Jaipur Police has found the perfect, or rather, the only use for the latest remix, Masakali 2.0. And it is a warning for lockdown violators.

In a hilarious, lyrical, and informative tweet, Jaipur Police stated that people who violate lockdown without reason will be locked in a room and forced to listen to Masakali 2.0 on repeat.

Twitterati was left far more impressed by Jaipur Police's tweet than they were by the remix:

Trolling level infinity — Corona Warrior (ᴀʀʏᴀɴ ᴀsʜʀᴀғ) (@hikerbaba1) April 9, 2020

You too ? Lol ! 😊 — Dinesh Vaidya (@vaidya_dinesh) April 9, 2020

Hahahaha 😂

😂 Here is another Rahmaniac reaction on Masakali 2.0@tanishkbagchi stay away from ARR songs...don't ever dare to touch these classics — Shrikant Dawankar (@shridawankar) April 9, 2020

That's is savage...killing lot of birds with one shot.. Great sense ot dark humour haha can't stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣 — Vikesh Shah (@vikeshmshah) April 10, 2020

Ha ha ha swag level👏👏 — Sathyashree Joshi (@SathyashreeJ) April 9, 2020

Masakali was originally composed by A.R. Rahman for the film Delhi-6. And the remix has been severely criticized by not just Rahman, but also the public in general, and even the DMRC.

BREAKING: Bollywood reports 1 new death of a song. #Masakali2 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 8, 2020

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Ah well, Jaipur Police's tweet proves one thing, everything does indeed happen for a reason!