It's no surprise that Bollywood celebs have fans even outside of the country. This time, a fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken the centre stage. Mayo Japan took to Instagram to wear a saree and recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue in her now-viral Instagram post.



The video shows Mayo lip-syncing "jab main taiyyar ho kar aaungi na, tab dekhna kaise hosh udte hai tumhare" - a dialogue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - followed by her three looks in three sarees.



This is not the first time she has created a Bollywood video. She creates dance videos of iconic Bollywood songs and dialogues. She even creates content based on the South Indian film industry. However, this Instagram reel has received more than 269K likes and more than 2 million views. Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are enthralled by her perfect recreation of the iconic dialogue.

According to her bio, Mayo is a Japanese influencer who creates content around Indian culture. She has "majored in Hindi". She has 114K followers on her Instagram.

