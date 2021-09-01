There's no doubt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have left us with goosebumps. With its amazing lyrics and music, the soundtrack of this movie instantly won people over.

With beautiful lyrics penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur’s song Raataan Lambiyan made it to Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart.

Bagging a spot at #28 on the chart, this soul-stirring piece provides solace to your soul every single time you hear it.

Apart from this, B Praak and Jasleen Royal’s song Ranjha also made it to Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart.

Bagging a spot at #73 on the chart, this beautiful melody left our eyes brimmed with tears as it depicted the tale of two lovers who are soon to be separated for a long period of time.

For the uninitiated, the Billboard Charts calculate the weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States.

Here is how netizens reacted:

One of my most favourite song i.e. Ranjha from #Shershaah. #73

Way to go more & loving by everyone in the world.❤️✨

Thank you for giving this magical song. — Medha Vishnoi (@mv_bloom_) September 1, 2021

Congrats you really deserve it and its your hard work. Hip hip hurray🐑☺☺☺☺ — Akash Mishra (@AkashMi65835648) August 31, 2021

omg Raanja in the list, congratulations guys. Deserved !!@jasleenroyal @BPraak 💕 — kim 🧈👅JUNGKOOK DAY (@jinsabyss_) September 1, 2021

Ranjha is love 💕 — Avonii (@avonii) September 1, 2021

Ranjha rockzz — __•Manasee•__ (@ManaseeThakur) September 1, 2021

BRB, playing these songs on loop.