There's no doubt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have left us with goosebumps. With its amazing lyrics and music, the soundtrack of this movie instantly won people over.
With beautiful lyrics penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur’s song Raataan Lambiyan made it to Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart.
Bagging a spot at #28 on the chart, this soul-stirring piece provides solace to your soul every single time you hear it.
Apart from this, B Praak and Jasleen Royal’s song Ranjha also made it to Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart.
Bagging a spot at #73 on the chart, this beautiful melody left our eyes brimmed with tears as it depicted the tale of two lovers who are soon to be separated for a long period of time.
Top debuts on this week's Global Excl. U.S. chart:— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 31, 2021
#20, @edsheeran Visiting Hours
#35, @ShawnMendes & @Tainy Summer of Love
#52, @Stray_Kids Thunderous
#64, @Skrillex, @justinbieber & @DonToliver Don't Go
#73, @jasleenroyal & @BPraak Ranjha
#81, #JohnAmplificado Chega E Senta
For the uninitiated, the Billboard Charts calculate the weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States.
Here is how netizens reacted:
One of my most favourite song i.e. Ranjha from #Shershaah. #73— Medha Vishnoi (@mv_bloom_) September 1, 2021
Way to go more & loving by everyone in the world.❤️✨
Thank you for giving this magical song.
Congrats you really deserve it and its your hard work. Hip hip hurray🐑☺☺☺☺— Akash Mishra (@AkashMi65835648) August 31, 2021
Ranjha on fire🔥🔥🔥@jasleenroyal @BPraak@SidMalhotra @advani_kiara #SidKiara #Shershaah— A Gentleman (@lolodile75) September 1, 2021
Ranjha is love 💕— Avonii (@avonii) September 1, 2021
Ranjha rockzz— __•Manasee•__ (@ManaseeThakur) September 1, 2021
Ranjhaa🤩🤩❤️❤️— Chaitanya (@ChaitzCR7) September 1, 2021
Ranjha 😭❤️😭❤️— 🐬 (@planetchildesha) September 1, 2021