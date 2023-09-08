Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the film ‘Jawan’.

If there’s one thing we unanimously felt watching the ‘Jawan‘ trailer, it was the feeling that SRK was trying to convey a personal message. The ‘Bete ko hath lagane se pehle…‘ dialogue came as a solid jolt of epiphany as we sensed the gravitas behind his words, which got a clever placement in the trailer.

Jawan has a message from SRK#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/cDX98rtmAh — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 31, 2023

Well, watching the film only solidifies that belief because there are moments where you sense that it’s not the character but SRK trying to communicate with his fans through the medium he best knows, his films.

By now, we all know SRK has a double role in the film, and he’s seen playing both the father and the son. At one crucial point in the plot, there comes a dialogue that makes a reference to the iconic ‘The Lion King‘ father-son duo, Mufasa and Simba.

The dialogue is spoken by an SRK’s ally in the film referring to his character and his son. It goes like:

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking from personal experience, no sooner was this dialogue spoken when the crowd erupted in applause, cheering for the actor and not just his character. You see, there’s a great connection to it.

In 2019, ‘The Lion King‘ by Disney was dubbed in various languages, including Hindi. For the same, SRK had dubbed for Mufasa and his son, Aryan Khan, was the voice behind Simba.

“The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son, Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me”, SRK had reportedly said in a statement.

SRK Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise why fans burst into cheers the way they did. People have been reacting to the epic dialogue online as well.

"TV PE SIMBA HAI AUR YAHA MUFASA"



"BETE KO HAATH LAGAANE SE PEHLE. BAAP SE BAAT KAR"



I feel SRK is talking through his movies..#Jawan pic.twitter.com/s1FBKCaKBI — True Blood (@True_Blood____) September 7, 2023

The Simba-Mufasa reference made the crowd go berserk🔥 #jawan pic.twitter.com/kCZAe7POpx — Ishaan Jain (@strongbyishaan) September 7, 2023

MY FAVOURITE DIALOGUE FROM THE MOVIE #Jawan



"WO TO SIMBA HAI, AAB JO TERE SAAMNE HAI WO MUFASA 🦁 HAI🔥" — Prajwal sonawane (@Prajwalsonawa14) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan is quite the experience:-Amazing intro shots, an exceptional interval block, rocking BGM and some unexpected twists.



A few more thrills & Meta moments would've made this a masterpiece.



Nevertheless, we finally get the SRK we always wanted!

(Simba + Mufasa) #Jawan — Parthav Gupta (@ParthavGupta) September 7, 2023

‘Jawan‘ is a mass action thriller with a heart. The movie has some important messages to convey and SRK’s persona is sprinkled across the film.