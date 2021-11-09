Recently Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend and news anchor's reaction to meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at an art gala in LA went viral.

She was seen extending warm greetings to DiCaprio and even fangirling a little.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

Soon DiCaprio started trending on Twitter and we absolutely get the reason.

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

I get her. that’s literally Leonardo DiCaprio😭😍 https://t.co/m5EHHqo23P — Ta Baddie (@gonegirlhazey) November 8, 2021

But it seems like Jeff Bezos couldn't keep himself from responding.

Now Jeff Bezos has responded to the entire conversation. In a tweet, he invited DiCaprio to show something.

Twitterati is reacting to his reaction also because that's where the fun lies.

the richest dude in the world is threatening to murder Lenard DeCaprisun I am crying laughing, we are gods children and he left us in a hot car https://t.co/vQGXPd9rxp — witch pony (@molly7anne) November 9, 2021

billionaires are so strange man https://t.co/y9BmLtnH3Z — SHERMAN 💀 (@pat_hardy16) November 8, 2021

I'm gonna laugh when all your employees turn against you. https://t.co/3OatozIenj — Day of the Dead Simon (SLOTS OPEN: 5/5) (@datboiguzma) November 8, 2021

Don’t get mad cause yo bitch choosing https://t.co/lJ2pBdi5Qc — Call Me Jkmn (@SupportThaNawf) November 8, 2021

