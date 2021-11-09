Recently Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend and news anchor's reaction to meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at an art gala in LA went viral.
She was seen extending warm greetings to DiCaprio and even fangirling a little.
Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021
Soon DiCaprio started trending on Twitter and we absolutely get the reason.
Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8— Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021
I get her. that’s literally Leonardo DiCaprio😭😍 https://t.co/m5EHHqo23P— Ta Baddie (@gonegirlhazey) November 8, 2021
But it seems like Jeff Bezos couldn't keep himself from responding.
Now Jeff Bezos has responded to the entire conversation. In a tweet, he invited DiCaprio to show something.
Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021
Twitterati is reacting to his reaction also because that's where the fun lies.
the richest dude in the world is threatening to murder Lenard DeCaprisun I am crying laughing, we are gods children and he left us in a hot car https://t.co/vQGXPd9rxp— witch pony (@molly7anne) November 9, 2021
I'm gonna laugh when all your employees turn against you. https://t.co/3OatozIenj— Day of the Dead Simon (SLOTS OPEN: 5/5) (@datboiguzma) November 8, 2021
Don’t get mad cause yo bitch choosing https://t.co/lJ2pBdi5Qc— Call Me Jkmn (@SupportThaNawf) November 8, 2021
Don’t check him check ur bitch😭 https://t.co/WU9yGEON1V— mak🧩 (@retiredhotgirll) November 8, 2021