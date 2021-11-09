Recently Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend and news anchor's reaction to meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at an art gala in LA went viral.

She was seen extending warm greetings to DiCaprio and even fangirling a little.

Soon DiCaprio started trending on Twitter and we absolutely get the reason.

But it seems like Jeff Bezos couldn't keep himself from responding.

Now Jeff Bezos has responded to the entire conversation. In a tweet, he invited DiCaprio to show something.

Twitterati is reacting to his reaction also because that's where the fun lies.

What do you think about Bezos response?