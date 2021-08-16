Are you a fan of Jim Sarbh's? Or love a good patriotic drama? Then you might want to watch the teaser of SonyLIV's Rocket Boys. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the show stars Ishwak Singh & Jim Sarbh.

The show revolves around the real-life story of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh).

The teaser begins with Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic speech ‘Tryst With Destiny,' and progresses to show the two talking about the newly independent India they existed in. The show will begin streaming soon, you can watch the teaser here.

Here's how people responded to the show's gilmpse.

