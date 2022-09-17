Diljit Dosanjh, the actor who has been giving us some brilliant characters over the period of years, is back with another social-issue drama, Jogi.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Diljit Dosanjh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Hiten Tejwani, to name a few.

Credits: Netflix

Credits: Netflix

The movie, which is set amid the riots in 1980s India, revolves around how a Sikh, Jogi (Diljit Dosanjh), a Hindu, Ravinder Chautala (Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub) and a Muslim, Kaleem Ansari (Paresh Pahuja) unite for a dangerous task to save hundreds of people.

Credits: Netflix

Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.

This scene when JOGI came infront of everyone for the very first time after cutting his hairs 🥺🥺🫶🏼🫶🏼

This movie gave me goosebumps!@diljitdosanjh you're truly a perfect and the most finest actor 🙌🏼✨

Will watch #Jogi again🫡#DiljitDosanjh #JogiOutNow #JogiReview pic.twitter.com/e8b05ldQ7S — Jasmeet Kaur 🇺🇲 (@19jasmeetkaur) September 16, 2022

#JOGI movie depicts true picture of those 3 days of #1984SikhGenocide. This movie is very close to true events- Character Jogi’s role is close to true story of Mohan Singh who cut his hair & reached off of @IndianExpress, which brought media & Army to #Trilokpuri. Character..1/4 https://t.co/q2SdvIKSoL — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) September 16, 2022

#Jogi honestly changed my perception, till yesterday I use to say 1984 Sikh Riot, but it was not a riot it was a proper Genocide….. Just like what happened in Kashmir…… For me #JogiOnNetflix is Brilliant & Emotional, Diljit Career best Film….

4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #JogiReview pic.twitter.com/zfGHHAf6Oy — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 16, 2022

A sincere #DiljitDosanjh also can't really salvage the inconsistent #Jogi



Only partly engaging, coming across as a sanitised version of the 1984 massacre that enveloped our nations capital.



People who think this is Dosanjh's best performance, have not seen #Punjab1984 pic.twitter.com/ozkwQdeQ1I — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 17, 2022

It’s not often that you’ll find me in tears but I am still weeping after watching #JogiOnNetflix. @diljitdosanjh you have my heart, thank you for this❤️🥹. #Jogi is terrific and a must must watch- jaldi dekho. I am overwhelmed and short of words!#DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/xV73RuhL7t — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) September 16, 2022

#Jogi is a must watch. Diljit Dosanjh gives his career’s best performance. Md Zeeshan is superb in the movie. Ali Abbas is back with a bang. — Akshay Raj (@ThisIsAkshayRaj) September 17, 2022

Waheguru Ji 🙏 Same here everyone is weeping 😢 while watching #Jogi #neverforget1984 — ਅਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ 🛄 (@SinghKhalsa1469) September 17, 2022

watched #jogi , sad that this thing happened in India 🇮🇳 but the acting of @diljitdosanjh and all the other actors were top notch ✌👏👏👏 — ____rsj____ (@R93SJ) September 17, 2022

@diljitdosanjh just watched #Jogi nd it was complete nostalgia as rememered ur master piece #punjab1984 while watching this. I admire u fr picking these sensitive topics. Love u Paaji🙏 — Vivek Tyagi (@ImVivTyagi) September 17, 2022

just saw #Jogi potrays 1984 sikh riots painful story. @diljitdosanjh i cried after watching the last seen pajii tusi great hu multi- talented.✌❤ pic.twitter.com/qIBf7uloK8 — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ ʟᴏʜɪʏᴀ ✪ (@_imohitlohiya) September 17, 2022

.@aliabbaszafar 's #Jogi is an important film and is relevant more than ever before. A community is targeted in the most inhuman manner and a whole system turns against innocent civilians just because of their religion.



Handled with sensitivity, it is Ali's most special work! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 17, 2022

What a brilliant movie jogi is. Probably one of best work by diljit dosanjh. #Jogi #DiljitDosanjh — kirat.13 (@gs251313) September 17, 2022

yesterday I started to watch #jogi a point came where @diljitdosanjh goes to bowli, moment I saw scissor in his hand, thousands of memories came along & switched off TV, i was just a small kid then but still remember clearly & couldn’t watch it further.. @netflix @aliabbaszafar — Karaan Guliani (@karanguliani) September 17, 2022

Last evening watched #Jogi.

It's riveting and spine chilling saga of 1984 aftermath beautifully weaved in tale of friendship. @diljitdosanjh veere you shine throughout the movie 👌👌

Chardi kala and WMK 🙏

A must watch for everyone. — Harjinder Dhillon (@Harjinder_sd) September 17, 2022

Managed to watch #Jogi on @netflix and as beautifully as it is made, #AliAbbasZafar paints such a mournful picture of the 1984 Sikh riot that it'll make your eyes moist. A definitive watch, especially because of how absolutely brilliant @diljitdosanjh has performed! #JogiReview — Bobby Roy (@theCanonFanboy) September 17, 2022

In the toughest of times, it's the spirit of friendship, togetherness, and hope that lives on. @diljitdosanjh #JOGI — CrazySoul… (@vk_vr84) September 17, 2022

#Jogi is a must watch.

True emotions of the 1984 genocide shown very accurately by the film.

What a fabulous performance by the actors Especially @diljitdosanjh @Mdzeeshanayyub#JogiOnNetflix #JogiReview — Abhishek Godara (@Abhi_clicks_) September 17, 2022