Diljit Dosanjh, the actor who has been giving us some brilliant characters over the period of years, is back with another social-issue drama, Jogi.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Diljit Dosanjh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Hiten Tejwani, to name a few. 

Jogi
Credits: Netflix
Credits: Netflix

The movie, which is set amid the riots in 1980s India, revolves around how a Sikh, Jogi (Diljit Dosanjh), a Hindu, Ravinder Chautala (Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub) and a Muslim, Kaleem Ansari (Paresh Pahuja) unite for a dangerous task to save hundreds of people.

Credits: Netflix

Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.

Jogi will give you goosebumps with its heart-wrenching plotline.