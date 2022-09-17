Diljit Dosanjh, the actor who has been giving us some brilliant characters over the period of years, is back with another social-issue drama, Jogi.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Diljit Dosanjh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Hiten Tejwani, to name a few.
The movie, which is set amid the riots in 1980s India, revolves around how a Sikh, Jogi (Diljit Dosanjh), a Hindu, Ravinder Chautala (Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub) and a Muslim, Kaleem Ansari (Paresh Pahuja) unite for a dangerous task to save hundreds of people.
Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.
Jogi will give you goosebumps with its heart-wrenching plotline.