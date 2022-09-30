Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial lasted from April 11, 2022, to June 1, 2022. The televised trial ended with the jury making a unanimous decision that found both parties liable for defamation and awarded $15 million in damages to Depp, while Heard was awarded $2 million.

Source: Insider

In case you thought this was the end of the trial, it’s not. Just four months after this highly publicised trial came to an end, now the trial is being dramatised for an upcoming movie. The trailer for which dropped recently.

The movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis in the lead roles. The trailer describes the trial as “the most-watched trial of the year” and gives glimpses of the courtroom, and dramatised versions of Depp and Heard’s marriage. It is set to premiere only on Tubi TV on September 30.

Source: Twitter / @liliandaisies

The trailer has not gone down well with netizens.

it is disturbing that people are allowed to make movies and shows out of real life cases and exploit victims’ trauma for entertainment and profit pic.twitter.com/Sx0pDMEBoa — lilian (@liliandaisies) September 28, 2022

I don’t get it. We all watched the trial. Why would anyone want to watch this? The trial was triggering for victims everywhere and re-traumatising for Amber. Why would anybody find this entertaining? — 𝒴𝒪𝒰 𝒜𝑅𝐸 𝐻𝐸𝒜𝑅𝒟 (@iBelieveYouA) September 28, 2022

this, blonde, and dhamer all within a couple months of each other…what is this sick trend? — scarlett🌷🌅 (@LVJYSNL) September 28, 2022

Normally it takes a couple years for something like this. The Depp trial ended less than 4 months ago. What does that tell you about the state of the entertainment industry? They have nothing else to cling to. How sad. https://t.co/TlkWETSDYc — Trentmichaels21 (@trentmichaels21) September 30, 2022

that trailer for the tubi movie for Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is wack and disgusting asf for them to make it’s not even been a year since the trial and ppl already trying to make money off Johnny. idc about amber but who tf thought this movie was a good idea @Tubi — 𝓐𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@ariawrldd) September 29, 2022

Good God. I knew the Depp vs Heard film adaptation was going to be awful, but actually watching the trailer makes me sick to my stomach. Society continues to tear into the most intimate, vulnerable moments of Amber Heard’s life to consume for entertainment, and it’s repulsive. pic.twitter.com/NqH8O0PCkR — Kylie 🕰 (@purpleforamber) September 28, 2022

We do NOT need a movie about the Depp vs Heard court trial bruh https://t.co/3SVZnz2STr — Makron | Comms Open 6/10 (@makrondood) September 29, 2022

seriously who thought this was a good idea? so insensitive AND unnecessary since the whole trial is available online and at this point everyone has seen it #DeppvHeard #DeppWon https://t.co/CGNlYFucx0 — 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@Evita_Evitoula) September 29, 2022

The trial, itself, was an upsetting and triggering episode for survivors of domestic abuse. The movie looks like it has sensationalized the issue rather than dramatised it. Some claim that the movie has trivialized the trial. In a way, it’s cruel that survivors have to see their trauma being played out just for the watch.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have not commented on the movie yet.

Also Read: The Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Defamation Verdict Explained