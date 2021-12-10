As an Indian, you must be aware of the very important event we are celebrating this week. K3G's anniversary. 20th that too.

The movie was released on the 14th of December in 2001 and nothing was ever the same again (this is almost not an exaggeration).

Every scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is iconic, including the one where Hrithik Roshan meets Johny Lever and his family after he comes back from college, looking for his big brother who left home years ago.

In this scene, he tries to get information about his bhaiya-bhabhi at Chandni Chowk, where the latter used to live. In a fitting tribute to the movie of the millennium, Johny Lever decided to recreate this iconic scene with his son, who played a cameo in it.

Dialogue by dialogue, expression by expression - the father-son duo reenact their lines to perfection, and the whole thing is very heartwarming.

This scene was pure comedic genius 😍😍 Loved it Sir @iamjohnylever ☺️☺️ Thank you for recreating this https://t.co/fYN9FdMxaQ — arviabhigya.pranbir (@arviforever22) December 10, 2021

This guy is always special 💞 https://t.co/sOISbtSVkS — अभिजित पराड (@ErzaXabhi) December 10, 2021

Legendary stuff.