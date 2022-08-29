Ever tried to tame the massive adrenaline rush as the hero hunts down the psycho killer? A good thriller hits your mind and body precisely like this.

If you're also someone who secretly dons a cloak to trail the killer's footprints even before the protagonist can do so, here are 10 of the best Koran thrillers that will quench your appetite for a good watch.

Congratulations! You're one step away from discovering the best of the lot.



1. Parasite

This Oscar-winning film navigates the life of the downtrodden Kim family that seeks an opportunity when the son is hired by the uber-rich Park family. They quickly discover a method to work in the same family without their knowledge and begin leading parasitic lives. The movie flips when someone rings the doorbell.

2. Train to Busan

Seok-woo and his daughter are on a train from Seoul to Busan on the latter's birthday to visit his wife. However, the journey joes horribly wrong when they are trapped amidst a zombie apocalypse that suddenly breaks out in the country and the passengers are terrified for their life.

3. Memories of Murder

Park and Cho, two half-witted detectives chase country's first documented serial killer. Hinging on to their only basic skills and tools, they attempt to to put together the clues and unravel the mystery in this thriller loosely based on true events.

4. The Host

Chemicals are recklessly dumped into the Han River in South Korea by American military personnel. A creature appears from the contaminated waters several years later and begins to attack villagers with its rabid jaws.

5. I Saw The Devil

The film follows a trained secret agent Kim Soo-hyun (Lee), who sets out on a search for vengeance after witnessing his fiancée brutally slain by the psychotic serial killer.

6. The Call

Connected by phone in the same house but 20 years apart, a serial killer jeopardizes a woman's past and present in order to modify her own fate.

7. The Admiral

Admiral Yi is tasked with defending his country against a tremendous foe, a vast army of around 330 Japanese vessels, with only a few troops in a few battleships.

8. The Man from Nowhere

A complex drug ring scenario involves an ex-special agent. He needs to save the innocent daughter of a drug smuggler from being hurt by her abusive parents.

9. Juror 8

The story takes place in 2008, during the first jury trial in South Korea. Eight regular people from different backgrounds are called to serve as jurors in a criminal trial.

10. The Chaser

A discredited police detective-turned-pimp who, after one of his prostitutes goes missing, finds himself in a desperate race against time to catch the killer. Just twelve hours remain for him to gather proof against the murderer before the bureaucratic Seoul Police Department releases him to resume his reign of terror.

Also read: 20 Hindi Movie Thrillers To Watch If You Love Bollywood & Suspense Equally

On a scale of 1-10, my affinity for suspense thrillers is uhm... 11?