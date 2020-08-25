Have you heard the story of Rashi and the empty cooker? The video of Kokilaben asking who emptied the chana from the cooked has become the biggest thing on the internet. Every Whatsapp group is sharing it and every Insta group is making memes on it.

Yashraj Mukhate edited, voiced and auto-tuned a clip from Saath Nibhana Saathiya starring Rupal Patel as Kokilaben, who loved it so much that she actually reached out to him.

My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it .

- Rupal told TOI

The show also starred Rucha Hasabnis as Rashi and Giaa Manek as Gopi Bahu, who can be seen in the video.

I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude. Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them.

- Rupal told TOI

Yashraj Mukhate also shared an Insta story about Rupal reaching out to him and complimenting him on his work. This video became iconic overnight and now we can't get the catchy song out of our heads!