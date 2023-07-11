Lust Stories 2, the second installment of Lust Stories, is out on Netflix. Released last month, the anthology is jointly directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma this time. Just like Lust Stories, the new anthology also consists of four short segments. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, & Kumud Mishra to name a few, the recently released film deals with topics such as sex, love, violence, and relationships.

Source: IMDb

But do you know how much the star cast of Lust Stories 2 charged for their respective roles? Fret not, we have the list.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia- Sex With Ex (₹4 crore)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was featured in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment, Sex With Ex, reportedly charged a whopping amount of ₹4 crore for her role. Tamannaah played Vijay’s first wife, Shanti, in the anthology.

Source: Netflix

2. Kajol- Tilchatta (₹2 crore)

Actress Kajol played the role of Devyani Singh in Amit Sharma’s segment, Tilchatta. As per reports, the veteran actress charged ₹2 crore for the anthology.

Source: Netflix

3. Neena Gupta- Made For Each Other (₹1 crore)

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who has earlier played a grandmother role in Sardar Ka Grandson, channelled her coolness in Lust Stories 2 this time. According to reports, Gupta charged ₹1 crore to play ‘dadi’ in R Balki’s segment, Made For Each Other.

Source: Netflix

4. Vijay Varma- Sex With Ex (₹35 lakh)

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Vijay Varma, who is best known for films like Gully Boy & Darlings, was paired opposite Tamannaah in Lust Stories 2. Vijay was reportedly paid ₹35 lakh to play Vijay Parimal Premdas Chouhan in Sex With Ex.

Source: IMDb/Netflix

5. Mrunal Thakur- Made For Each Other (₹3 crore)

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has worked in movies like Sita Ramam, Jersey, and Dhamaka, was a part of R Balki’s segment in Lust Stories 2 alongside Neena Gupta. As per reports, Thakur received ₹3 crore for her role of Veda in the film.

Source: IMDb/Netflix

6. Amruta Subhash- The Mirror (₹25 lakh)

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Amruta Subhash of Gully Boy fame was cast as a house help, Seema, in Lust Stories 2. Reportedly, Subhash received ₹25 lakh for her role in Konkona Sen Sharma’s segment, Mirror.

Source: IMDb/Netflix

7. Kumud Mishra- Tilchatta (₹20 lakh)

Reportedly, actor Kumud Mishra, who played the role of Suraj Singh in Lust Stories 2, received ₹20 lakh for his role. Mishra was featured in the Kajol-starrer segment, Tilchatta. He is best known as Khatana Bhai from Rockstar.

Source: IMDb/Netflix

8. Angad Bedi- Made For Each Other (₹50 lakh)

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Angad Bedi, who has worked in films like Soorma & Pink, is also a part of Lust Stories 2. He was featured in the Neena Gupta and Mrunal Thakur-starrer segment. Reportedly, Bedi received ₹50 lakh for playing Veda’s fiance, Arjun in the anthology.

Source: IMDb/Netflix

Watch the trailer of Lust Stories 2 here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you watched the anthology yet?

*All the figures have been taken from POPXo except Angad Bedi’s*