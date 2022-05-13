Kangana Ranaut has a history of making bizarre statements, and everyone is used to it. Now, reaching new levels, the actor has claimed that the Avenger franchise is inspired by the Indian mythological epic Mahabharat. She even went on to equate Thor's hammer Mjolnir to Hanuman's Gada.

In an interview with ETimes, Kangana was asked if she would prefer to play a superhero in the Indian mythological way or in the Hollywood manner.

While Ranaut stated that she will absolutely take the Indian approach, she also remarked that "the West borrows from our mythology."

When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karna's armour from Mahabharat. Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his Gada. I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharat.

- Kangana Ranaut to Etimes

The Panga actor went on to say that western filmmakers acknowledge that our Vedas influence the plots of these superhero flicks.

Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Dhaakad, an action movie billed as India's first female-led spy thriller. Razneesh Ghai's film, also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, will be released in cinemas on May 20.