Hindi cinema boasts many talented actors that we continue to admire for their performances in films. We have watched actors who have received overnight success after their debut movies. Some of them wait for their breakthrough film while changing the trajectory of their careers. For example, Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer, and Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey to name a few.

Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey. Source: Tenor

Speaking of which, people on Twitter have been discussing actors who changed their image with their breakthrough roles.

Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) posted stills of some actors in their breakthrough movies and a few of them changed our minds with their powerful performances. The stills feature Saif Ali Khan in Omkara, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Kangana Ranaut in Queen, and Vineet Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen

“When actors decided to change their stereotypical image,” the post reads.

🎬 When Actors Decided To Change Their Stereotypical Image. pic.twitter.com/IQ8wEZaiV6 — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) July 12, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

While some Twitter users agreed to the post, a few of them had second thoughts about it.

Also, Shahid in Kaminey pic.twitter.com/ItEbosNPBJ — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) July 12, 2023

Vineet Singh !! Mukkabaaz !!!🔥🔥🔥 — Prasanna Sundaram (@dishooom) July 12, 2023

She literally change her stereotypical image with grace #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/QcSCYtfvtt — Tomorrow : A hope to make it better (@NewTomorroww) July 12, 2023

With much respect, Vineet Singh ka Mukkabaz ke pehle kaisa stereotypical image tha?



Nobody got shocked seeing him in such a role in Mukkabaz. Nobody said, "are Vineet Singh aisa role, kamaal ho gaya!! "



In the contrary, Mukkabaz established him and gave him his image. — आदर्श राज (@mookdarshak_420) July 12, 2023

For Shahid Kapoor its kaminey he changed his chocolate boy image — loki (@loki67846549) July 13, 2023

Saif Ali Khan actually broke his stereotypical image with Ek Haseena Thi, but nobody talks about that film. same with Shahid, he did Kaminay way back in 2010 — john TENET 🥶 ❄ (@collaterral_MAX) July 12, 2023

SRK, MY NAME IS KHAN pic.twitter.com/UNmHCkXacC — SamV (@sarcastic_verma) July 13, 2023

#HrithikRoshan𓃵 as Rohit Mehra in Koi Mill Gaya pic.twitter.com/QHmyjssyn4 — 𝓘𝓽'𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓱 🩷 (@cagnibha) July 12, 2023

While Omkara and Haider were both powerful movies by Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, respectively, we also can’t ignore their performances in Ek Haseena Thi and Kaminey. Isn’t it? Other actors who had their breakthrough roles in movies include Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz, Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.