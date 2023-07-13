Hindi cinema boasts many talented actors that we continue to admire for their performances in films. We have watched actors who have received overnight success after their debut movies. Some of them wait for their breakthrough film while changing the trajectory of their careers. For example, Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer, and Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey to name a few.
Speaking of which, people on Twitter have been discussing actors who changed their image with their breakthrough roles.
Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) posted stills of some actors in their breakthrough movies and a few of them changed our minds with their powerful performances. The stills feature Saif Ali Khan in Omkara, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Kangana Ranaut in Queen, and Vineet Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz.
“When actors decided to change their stereotypical image,” the post reads.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
While some Twitter users agreed to the post, a few of them had second thoughts about it.
While Omkara and Haider were both powerful movies by Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, respectively, we also can’t ignore their performances in Ek Haseena Thi and Kaminey. Isn’t it? Other actors who had their breakthrough roles in movies include Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz, Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.