Even if you been living under a rock, chances are, the news of Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut's Twitter clash would have reached you. After all, it was quite possibly the only time all non-Punjabi speakers took an instant crash course in Punjabi.

And now the two seem to be at it again, with both of them sharing their point of view about the Farm Bills.

Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri Ni..



Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch.. Changa..



Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga ..



Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke.. https://t.co/Jk9VQ5F55K https://t.co/dGLFa6FDWO — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Translation of Diljit's Tweet:





I don't particularly see the need for explaining or answering you

There's no need for you to become the authority figure on every topic

But since I've got to know that apparently, you keep remembering me the whole day

Then take a look at this, and listen to it attentively

The initial confrontation had started because of Kangana's distasteful comments about an elderly female farmer attending the protests and snowballed into a full-blown Twitter war with Dosanjh constantly demanding that Kangana apologize to the farmer in question.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Shortly afterward, Diljit Dosanjh attended the protest in person, while Kangana continued to attack Diljit on Twitter, going so far as to comment that he 'disappeared' after 'provoking' the farmers. To which Diljit had the ultimate response.

जब प्रसिद्ध और जाने माने कलाकार मासूमों को भड़काते हैं,देश में शाहीन बाग़ जैसे दंग्गे/किसान आंदोलन जैसे विरोध करवाते हैं तो क्या सरकार को उनके ख़िलाफ़ किसी तरह की करवाई या केस नहीं करना चाहिए?क्या इस तरह की देश विरोधी गतिविधियों में खुल कर हिस्सा लेने वालों केलिये कोई सजा नहीं? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo..



Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta ?



Eh Kithey Di Authority aa ?



Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Moti.. https://t.co/4m4Ysgv7Qh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Translation of Diljit's Tweet:





Please give up on the misconception that I've 'disappeared'

And who gave her the right to decide who's a patriot and who's a traitor?

At least have a little shame before calling farmers traitors.

As of now, Diljit, along with many other Punjabi artists, have stood in solidarity with the farmers. The protest has been going on for over two weeks now, but is no closer to a resolution, despite repeated talks with the government.