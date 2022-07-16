There has already been a lot of discussion around the fact that Kareena Kapoor is quite like Poo, her character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but not enough emphasis has been paid to her similarities with Geet from Jab We Met. Here, we fix that. These are 5 instances of Kareena acting exactly like her iconic character.

1. One thing we know about Geet is that she loves to love and likes to flaunt the love. Much like Kareena.

When she was on Koffee with Karan with Pee Cee, she couldn't help herself from telling how her husband, Saif, got her a palace.

She also described how Saif asked her out. Very subtly. "He hinted at marriage twice - in Greece and in Ladakh". No biggie.

2. Another thing about Geet is that her priorities are set. Maybe too set, but that's just who she is. Our Kareena also seems to have most of it sorted out.

In season 5 of Koffee with Karan, Kareena spoke about how she is not that interested in awards and that she has no aspirations of working in Hollywood whatsoever (adding that she admires those who have).

3. Now, there are very few characters from Bollywood movies that are as self-assured as Geet, and that is one area where Kareena is EXACTLY like her. No difference whatsoever.

Legitimately "main apni favourite hoon", and why not?!

4. Geet from Jab We Met was not exactly shy about asking for favours from Aditya. She asks him to drop her off at the station and then to get her home despite being the one at fault all along. This reminds me of a particular Koffee With Karan episode where she asks Karan Johar to gift a phone to her if she is unable to win it.

Bebo and Geet, they get what they want.

5. Lastly, Geet does not mince her words. She says what's there in her heart and so does Kareena. Example is her response to the question: "which celebrity looks like a Greek God?".

Fair point, Bebo.

Koi doubt nahin rakhna dil mein.