People's favorite star kid is definitely Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood royalty (literally and figuratively) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The child became a paparazzi staple before he even started walking.

In February 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, Jehangir. The couple has kept their younger son more private than Taimur's earlier days.

Recently, Kareena went to London on a holiday where she posed for a photo with a fan and her husband. The photo sparked a third pregnancy's rumours.

Her bloated tummy caught everyone's attention. It is common for female celebrities to have to face pregnancy rumors every time they gain weight or get bloated. Social media expects women to have a flat stomach perpetually. Women are expected to have protruding belly only for a baby.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to address the rumors and wrote, "It's pasta and wine guys.....Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK."

The hilarious and honest response received applause from social media. She explained away her bloating and threw shade at her husband.

Saif Ali Khan has four children, two with each of his marriages. He has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have Taimur and Jehangir.