Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor drops tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar. While we're all set to see the actresses giving us some major friendship goals, we can't help but remember their dazzling debuts on the Koffee couch with their family members last season.

Here's a throwback to the adorable father-daughter moments of Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan on the KwK couch in 2018. This was also Sara's first on-camera appearance officially, and she looked gorgeous twinning with her Abba in black.

1. When Saif opened up about her friendly equation with his daughter, Sara.

Right at the beginning of the episode, Saif shared how the duo has a peculiar father-daughter equation because of a less age gap. So, Sara responds with the tinge of a surprised and disappointed 'Really?' whenever her dad tries to discipline her. Knowing this has got me like 'Really?' and mine is just shocked.

2. When Saif shared what their fights are like.

After hanging up when Sara didn't call back, Saif called her to yell at her AGAIN. I think it's a universal parenting thing to keep ranting to kids until they're satisfied?

3. When Sara opened up about her feelings on her parents' separation.

Love conquers all! Parents can be with or without each other. What matters is they're at peace and are happy.

4. When Sara revealed how her parents react during an argument.

This sounds like a typical parenting thing to take occasional digs at one another through the child. Karan also asked Sara about growing up in the laps of two crazy parents with Saif's solitude and Amrita's sense of humor. The actress admitted that she really is the weirdest combination.

5. When Saif talked about Sara attending his wedding with Kareena Kapoor.

Before his wedding to Kareena, Saif wrote a note to his ex-wife Amrita about the new chapter in their lives. He also sent good wishes for the same. Sara, who was already excited about her father's wedding, got even happier upon seeing the same.

6. When Saif opened up about being open-minded to Sara having boyfriends.

The man even shared a couple of drinks with one of Sara's ex-boyfriends.

7. When Sara talked about her dad's dynamic personality.

Sara lovingly went on to detail how the box office status never really affected her dad and how his personality is so wholesome.

8. When Saif shared an anecdote about the moment when little Sara realized that she wanted to be an actress.

Adorable much?

9. Saif's hilarious, traumatized, and brutally honest reaction on Sara's old acting videos.

Sara's confidence was KILLER!

10. When Saif shared the first three questions he would ask Sara's boyfriend.

Because dads have this major screening round that boyfriends need to clear before they can give us a green flag.

Ain't the duo super adorable? While Sara is all set to grace Koffee With Karan once again, it's safe to say that she rocked the Koffee couch even before she rocked the cinema with her compelling debut in Kedarnath.

Many family members have come as guests on Koffee With Karan, but Sara and Saif Ali Khan's episode remains one of the most memorable. We've already seen her bonding with her dad. Now, let's see what her chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor unfolds. And even more importantly, let's see who takes the Koffee hamper home!

