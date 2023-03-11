Let’s talk about the F-word today. Not the expletive, everyone understands that. But something even more sinister. It’s *drumroll* feminism. Time and again, influential people have disappointed us with their incorrect idea of feminism. The latest addition to this bandwagon is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A viral tweet shows Kareena Kapoor sharing what feminism means to her. The video is from a press conference. Twitter user adrak wali chai shared it on the social media platform. A reporter asks Kareena what is her idea of feminism and if she is a feminist. Kareena’s answer will definitely make you facepalm.

Take a look at the viral tweet here.

getting a woohoo by sonam kapoor means definitely you have said something shitty pic.twitter.com/xCphkNc4mN — adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 9, 2023

We dug deeper and found out that the video is from the music launch of Veere Di Wedding (2018) which starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Kareena was asked about feminism to which she replied,

I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I would say I’m a woman. And above all, I’m a human being. But also, I’m as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. That’s just the way I am.

In very simple terms, feminism means that all genders have equal rights and opportunities. It does not equate to hating men. Rather, it is also for men. It recognizes the patriarchal structures that box men into specific gender roles. This discussion needs a different article.

Anyway coming back to the tweet. The tweet has received more than 142K views and over 1K likes and retweets. People eye-rolled hard at Kareena’s ignorant answer. Besides that what also caught people’s attention is Sonam’s reaction to her answer. Here’s what they had to say.

bhai inlogo ko bolo kuch bolne se pehle padhai karle 😭 — KTT⁷🪞 (@kimvantaess) March 9, 2023

Well at least we know she’s a human being. Woohooo — Jerin Ephrem (@jerinephrem) March 9, 2023

I am dying cuz of the caption 😭😭😭 — chweety tweety ✨️ (@worldbestbawse) March 9, 2023

I thought she's just sassy and rude… turns out she's dumb too https://t.co/5T4J3FybPy — cumnaughtygo (he/him) (@Kanammmma) March 9, 2023

😭😭😭yrr Kareena se yeh umid ni thi — 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐫 ⚘ (@Noor_XD_) March 9, 2023

How do I politely put this… Kareena has always been one of the least informed, ignorant actresses so if she said something else I would've been shocked. I don't understand Sonam's woohoo though because Sonam has always been vocal about how she is a feminist. https://t.co/8bixVTeuVv — Tia H ⚽🏆 𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚 𝕨𝕠𝕟 𝕎ℂ!!! (@TiaaH345) March 9, 2023

HER REACTION WHEN SHE HEARD THE QUESTION WAS SO WILD LIKE SHE WAS LIKE AREY YAR YE FEMINISM WAGERA FERSE PUCH LIYA https://t.co/HQyaRR8OtP — red bull (@bollywoodslutt) March 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT idk why everyone wants “equality” but strongly believe in “no feminism” 😭



why y'all being dumb? 😭 https://t.co/kZdVF5EQ9z — lovestejudi 🍩 (@itsnavsii) March 9, 2023

It’s always one step forward and two steps back with Bollywood celebrities.

