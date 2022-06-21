Karisma Kapoor's fashion moments as Nisha in Dil To Pagal Hai are admired but still underrated, I feel. I take that personally.

Those silk gowns.

The athleisure.

And of course, the iconic performance outfit.

Every single outfit she wore in the movie was a hit. No exceptions. And I must admit that that, combined with her inherent charm, made it tough to look even at Shah Rukh in some scenes.

Of course, the credit for the styling goes to the stylist - Manish Malhotra, who changed the game in many ways with this humongous career milestone.

Manish and Karisma worked together in 3 movies in the 90s, and some of Karisma's most memorable looks are from them. For instance, this dress from Hero No. 1 (1997) instantly reminds us of the title song. It's that iconic.

Karisma redefined fashion in India for almost that decade, and it's pretty clear why. She was bringing contemporary styles to India. The first time I saw anyone wear a front-knot shirt, it was on her.

You know? This whole Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S moment.

Similarly, many of us were introduced to sharp-cut, elegant suits/jackets through her.

She was not afraid to wear bold prints and sizes, and her gorgeous hair always helped of course. She was also into accessorising, which may not be everyone's deal but she carried them with enviable confidence.

Would you look at her?!

As noted by many, some of her styles are trending now, after 20 years. I want all of Nisha's clothes, as you might be able to tell by now, and as a millennial would probably put it - I am obsessed.