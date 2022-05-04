Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has got people excited and we're all eager to see, what's in-store this time. The actors are currently promoting the film in different cities, and it feels like quite an event. And, Kartik Aaryan has been sharing constant updates related to the film and its associated events. The actor even shared a reel from title track launch in Chandigarh.

The video shows his entire schedule from the day, including his journey in the flight. But, there's something specific in the video that surprised his fans - watching him travel in the economy class of the flight. It even left a lot of people impressed.



Seeing him travel in the economy class, an Instagram user commented asking - the reason to not use the business class.

To this, Kartik Aaryan had a witty response where he mentions that the ticket was expensive.

Obviously, the fans loved the comeback and the comments are proof.

And some even knew the real reason - the flight doesn't have a business class.

Watch the complete video here:

Kartik Aaryan just got more relatable. And, watching him eat flight ka khana is one of the reasons why.